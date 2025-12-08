Tinubu opens Bodo-Bonny Road, ending decades of river crossings, expensive helicopter transport

President Bola Tinubu has flagged off the temporary use of the 37.9-kilometre Bodo-Bonny Road, ending decades of arduous river crossings and costly helicopter rides for residents of the historic Bonny Kingdom and surrounding Ogoni communities.

The multi-billion-naira project, awarded on December 11, 2014, and commenced on October 20, 2017, by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has reached 90.98 per cent completion.

Speaking through the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, at the colourful ceremony at Bodo and Bonny axis of the road, President Tinubu described the road as a flagship achievement of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The dream of the Bonny Kingdom has come true; the dream of the Bodo Kingdom has come true,” the President declared. “No more risky journeys through the busy Bonny River, no more expensive helicopters, no more untold hardships to reach this blessed island.”

“For now, the road is open only for light vehicles from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Heavy-duty trucks, motorcycles and tricycles are barred until completion, targeted for March 2026.”

President Tinubu applauded the effort of Julius Berger, especially the project manager, who ensured that no obstacle stood in the way of the project being implemented.

“I have made a commendation to Julius Berger, especially Engineer Tim. I think if Engineer Tim were the Managing Director of Julius Berger, we wouldn’t have had all the fights we had in so many places.”

He appealed to the Rivers State Government to provide 20 plots of land at each end, Bodo and Bonny, for the construction of trailer parks, warning that indiscriminate truck parking would accelerate the road’s deterioration.

Senate Committee on Works Chairman, Senator Barinada Mpigi, praised the President’s love for Ogoni people and pledged continued support for the administration.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, thanked President Tinubu for rescuing the project from abandonment and pleaded for more federal interventions.

“This is the temporary opening of the Bonny-Bodo Road, but Mr President, it is a permanent joy for the people of Bonny, Bodo and Rivers State. Like Oliver Twist, we will ask for more.”

Julius Berger’s Project Manager, Mr. Tim Nippert, confirmed 35 kilometres of the dual carriageway are fully motorable, assuring delivery of the remaining sections in the first quarter of 2026.

The Bodo-Bonny Road, with 11 bridges, is the first federal road linking the mainland directly to Bonny Island, home to Nigeria LNG and other multi-billion dollar investments.