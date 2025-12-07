Fubara pledges enhanced funding to educational sector in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged enhanced funding for the Rivers State University (RSU) and other schools in the State, saying he is determined to strengthen the education sector across Rivers State.

Governor Fubara explained that his administration’s funding priorities include closing infrastructural gaps, improving security, and welfare for both students and staff.

The Governor made the pledge on Saturday during the combined 37th and 38th convocation ceremonies held at the University’s convocation arena in Port Harcourt.

Fubara said that the satellite campuses outside Port Harcourt, especially those facing operational challenges, will receive accelerated attention in 2026.

“We will continue to fulfil our financial obligations to the university, ensuring improved infrastructure as well as the security and welfare of staff and students,” he assured. “Education remains the most vital investment for national development.”

The Governor praised the growth trajectory of RSU, commending its commitment to quality education, intellectual development, and leadership training that aligns with the state’s and country’s development needs.

He encouraged the university leadership to intensify efforts in research and innovation, highlighting their importance in tackling socio-economic challenges in Rivers State and Nigeria.

Governor Fubara congratulated the 13,242 graduates who earned degrees in various disciplines.

He urged the graduating students to seize emerging opportunities within the state and the country’s improving economic landscape, encouraging them to embrace entrepreneurship and creative problem-solving.

“As you step into the future, let integrity, hard work, and honesty guide you,” he advised. “Cherish the sacrifices made for your education and live a life of purpose, kindness, and compassion.”

Reflecting on the uncertainties ahead, Governor Fubara noted that perseverance and discipline will distinguish the graduates in their personal and professional journeys.

He further assured that his administration will continue to implement long-term education reforms, emphasising that the challenges faced by institutions like RSU demand sustainable planning rather than temporary fixes.

“As a responsible government, we will not deny our youths the life-changing power of education,” he added.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, disclosed that 10,648 of the 13,242 graduates received first degrees, while 2,594 completed postgraduate programmes. Among them, 157 graduated with First Class honours; 2,587 with Second Class Upper; and 6,275 with Second Class Lower.

Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Chairman, Okey Wali, SAN, commended the Governor’s strong funding support, noting its role in boosting RSU’s operational capacity. He unveiled a five-year Strategic Development Plan (2026–2030) geared toward transforming RSU into a globally recognised institution of choice.

According to him, the plan prioritises translating research into marketable products, restructuring administration—including the creation of a third Deputy Vice-Chancellor position—and enforcing a zero-tolerance culture against corruption, extortion, and sexual harassment.

The Chancellor, His Royal Highness Justice Dr Sidi Bage Mohammad, lauded Governor Fubara’s administration for making RSU one of the best-funded public universities in Nigeria.

He urged the institution and others nationwide to embrace emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance learning and innovation without compromising academic integrity.