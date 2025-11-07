Tinubu receives Sultan of Sokoto amid consultations on religious freedoms

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’adu Abubakar, at the State House, Abuja, as part of ongoing consultations with religious and traditional leaders following recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump alleging rising religious persecution and human rights abuses in Nigeria.

The engagement, held in the President’s office, was described as “crucial” by officials at the Presidency.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, accompanied the Sultan to the meeting.

The courtesy visit comes days after Tinubu held similar discussions with the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Ayau Kaigama.

The series of engagements is viewed as an effort by the administration to foster interfaith dialogue, promote national cohesion, and reassure the international community of Nigeria’s commitment to religious freedom.

President Trump’s claims, widely circulated in Western media, characterised Nigeria as a country where religious pluralism is increasingly under threat, and where authorities are struggling to safeguard minority rights.

The comments drew sharp reactions from religious leaders and government officials, who argue that Nigeria remains a multi-faith democracy with constitutional guarantees for freedom of worship.

The Sultan of Sokoto, who also serves as the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), is regarded as the foremost spiritual authority in Nigerian Islam and a key voice in national peace-building efforts.

His engagement with President Tinubu is therefore seen as significant at a moment when Nigeria’s human-rights credentials are again under scrutiny.

Nigeria, home to Africa’s largest Christian and Muslim populations, has long grappled with religious tensions compounded by terrorism, banditry, economic hardship, and governance challenges.

Attacks by extremist groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP have, over the past decade, exacerbated suspicion among faith communities, particularly in parts of the North.

Successive governments have sought to counter these narratives by partnering with clerics to promote tolerance, debunk radical ideologies, and mediate communal grievances.

The Tinubu administration has also repeatedly stated that it is committed to defending constitutional liberties, including freedom of worship, while tackling the root causes of insecurity.

Friday’s meeting is therefore viewed as part of a broader effort to reinforce faith diplomacy and elevate the role of religious leaders in national conversations around security, civic rights, and global perceptions.

While details of discussions with the Sultan were not disclosed, government officials say Nigeria will continue to engage domestic and international stakeholders to ensure that issues of faith are not politicised or misrepresented.

More consultations with other religious blocs are expected in the coming days.