Tinubu ‘s housing projects will benefit the poor, says Governor Sani

President Bola Tinubu has launched housing projects to benefit at least 1,500 people across all 8,809 wards in the country, making a positive impact on the poor and vulnerable populations.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, who described the Ward Development Plan as unprecedented in Nigeria’s history, said that the policy will take the peculiarities of each ward into account.

The governor disclosed this at the commissioning of free houses to 100 widows by the Family Homes Funds Limited, under the Social Housing Project at Rigachukun in Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State on Monday.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Sani disclosed that he will convene a town hall meeting with all elected officials and relevant stakeholders in Kaduna State to identify the special needs of each community.

According to him, the Family Homes Funds Social Housing Project aligns with our administration’s commitment to providing affordable housing for Kaduna State citizens.

”Access to safe, affordable and secure housing is the foundation of human dignity. We have been partnering with local and international investors to frontally address our housing deficit.

”We recently distributed houses to families of victims of banditry under the Qatar Sannabil Project, a collaborative initiative between the Kaduna State Government and Qatar Charity.

”We have also flagged off the construction of the 3319 Hectares Nuru Suraj Ungwar Dosa New Extension Layout and Urban Shelter’s 200 hectares housing project in Millennium City, Kaduna,” he added.

The governor also stated that the Nigerian Air Force, Customs Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and the Federal Housing Authority have all initiated mass housing projects in Kaduna State, “because of the conducive atmosphere we have created, coupled with our attractive incentives.”

He recalled that ”we recently organised a hugely successful International Housing Exhibition which offered a unique platform for stakeholders to discuss and share housing development initiatives, explore emerging technologies, and proffer practical solutions to Northern Nigeria’s housing challenges.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Family Homes Funds Limited, Mr Ademola Adebise, noted that the project “symbolises renewed hope and restored dignity, particularly for the 100 resilient women empowered through this initiative.”

According to the chairman, the Social Housing Project also reflects our shared vision of inclusive growth, where affordable housing becomes a foundation for economic participation and an improved quality of life.

“Through this development, FHFL has demonstrated a new model of social housing delivery in Nigeria — one that integrates home ownership with skills training, livelihood support, and climate-smart construction.

“This project reflects our commitment to environmental responsibility. These homes are energy-efficient, incorporating solar energy and sustainable materials. In doing so, we not only reduce energy costs for these families but also set a standard for green living.

”By deploying Expanded Polystyrene System (EPS) technology, we have achieved faster, more sustainable, and cost-effective housing aligned with Nigeria’s low-carbon and climate-resilient objectives,” he added.

Mr Adebise disclosed that each of the beneficiaries has received extensive livelihood support training, designed to kickstart small businesses and support enduring income generation.

”Each of the homes has been provisioned with a cottage yard where agricultural produce can be grown, processed and sold at the sprawling market and communal space situated within the estate,” he added.

In his speech, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, recalled that the project was inherited from the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“Government is work in progress. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to ensure that anything started by his brother is completed and value is even added to it.

According to him, the project is a collaboration amongst the determined woman who led the Adashe Cooperative and reached out to the Family Homes Funds, through the Ministry of Women Affairs.

”This couldn’t have been possible without the local government. This couldn’t have been possible without the state government. This couldn’t have been possible without the Federal Government and its agencies.

Senator Bagudu stated that he and his finance ministry counterpart ensured the project was funded and delivered to the beneficiaries, who are widows, at no cost.

He said that he is not surprised that the first project took place in Kaduna because ”we have a governor who will knock on every door, who will ensure that nobody sleeps until things are done for the benefit of the people.”

According to the minister, Governor Sani demonstrated this love for his people by sacrificing all programmes on his agenda and personally attending the commissioning of the Family Homes Funds.