Tinubu, Sultan, Uzodimma, others headline editors’ conference

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will host editors of print, online, broadcast organisations and news agencies, under the umbrella of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), arriving from across the federation for their yearly conference, scheduled for November 12 and 13.

No fewer than 500 members of the NGE, government officials, members of the business community and diplomatic corps, as well as people from all walks of life, are expected at the two-day conference to be held at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall, Abuja and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre, Jahi, Abuja.

NGE President Eze Anaba and General Secretary Onuoha Ukeh confirmed in a statement yesterday that President Bola Tinubu would declare the conference open on November 12 at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall, Abuja, while Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar, and Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of Arise New and This Day newspaper, will chair the conference.

The guild said Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, would be the keynote speaker, emphasising that the theme of the programme, “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors,” and sub-theme, “Electoral Integrity and Trust Deficit: What Nigerians Expect in 2027”, are germane at this time when the country is facing socio-political and economic challenges.

Stating that the editors’ conference is a credible platform to discuss and proffer solutions to issues bordering on national development and cohesion, the guild said papers and speakers have been carefully selected to address nagging issues in governance, polity and journalism.

The statement said Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN) and Managing Partner, Awa Kalu & Partners, would address the conference on November 12, speaking on “Election Disputes and Judicial Integrity: Navigating the Thin Line Between Law and Politics.”

Head of Department, Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja, Prof. Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, would speak on: “State of the Nation: Imperative of Economic and Political Reforms in Challenged Nation” to conclude the day’s event.

On the second day at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre, former Chief of Defence State, Gen. Lucky Irabor, would handle “Media, Terrorism, and National Security: Addressing the Complexities,” while the Dean, School of Post-Graduate Studies, Baze University, Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi, would interrogate “The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, AI Disruption, and Credibility Gap.”

The NGE said there would be an executive session on the second day, where editors would engage government officials, political and business leaders. The ANEC is held every year for editors to address national issues that have social, economic and political consequences in the country.