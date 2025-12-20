Tinubu to visit three states – Presidency

President Bola Tinubu will depart the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Saturday to visit Borno, Bauchi and Lagos States.

Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the announcement on Friday in a statement on his official X account.

Onanuga said while in Borno State, President Tinubu will commission some projects undertaken by Governor Babagana Zulum and the Federal Government.

Tinubu will also attend the wedding ceremony of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of the former Governor of the State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and his heartthrob, Hadiza Kam Salem.

From Maiduguri, the president will move to Bauchi to condole with the Bauchi State Government and the family of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the late renowned Muslim cleric and leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood. The Sheikh died on November 27.

After the condolence visit, President Tinubu will leave for Lagos, where he will spend the upcoming end-of-year holidays.

He is expected to be the guest of honour at the Eyo Festival scheduled for December 27, among his numerous engagements while in the city.

The festival at Tafawa Balewa Square will honour prominent figures, including President Tinubu’s mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, and former governors Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Chief Michael Otedola.

Meanwhile, Tinubu on Friday said that the 2026 budget is a defining moment in the national journey of reform and transformation.

“This budget represents a defining moment in our national journey of reform and transformation,” He said after presenting the budget to a joint session of lawmakers at the National Assembly complex.

“Over the last two and a half years, my government has methodically confronted long‑standing structural weaknesses, stabilised our economy, rebuilt confidence, and laid a durable foundation for the construction of a more resilient, inclusive, and dynamic Nigeria.

“Though necessary, the reforms have not been painless. Families and businesses have faced pressure; established systems have been disrupted; and budget execution has been tested. I acknowledge these difficulties plainly.

“Yet, I am here, today, to assure Nigerians that their sacrifices are not in vain. The path of reform is seldom smooth, but it is the surest route to lasting stability and shared prosperity.

“Today, I present a budget that consolidates our gains, strengthens our resilience, and takes this country from out of the dark tunnel of hopelessness, from survival to growth.

The 2026 budget is themed: “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity”. It reflects our determination to lock in macroeconomic stability, deepen competitiveness, and ensure that growth translates into decent jobs, rising incomes, and a better quality of life across for every Nigerian.”