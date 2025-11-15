Tinubu urged to intervene in Wike, naval officer clash

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the recent clash between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer during a land enforcement operation in Abuja.

The organisation said it viewed the altercation as a sign of deeper issues within Nigeria’s civil–military relations.

The stand-off between Wike and the officer followed a row over the ownership of a piece of land being guarded by some armed military officers led by A. Yerima, on the instruction of a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Zubairu Gambo (retd).

Executive Director, Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, CHRICED in a statement, expressed concern over the troubling exchange between the Minister and the naval officer.

He noted that elected and appointed public officials bear greater responsibility to demonstrate restraint, dignity, and respect for institutions, particularly in situations involving security personnel.

The group also referenced comments by retired and serving security stakeholders, including former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), who warned that public office holders must avoid actions capable of eroding confidence in national institutions or creating avoidable frictions.

CHRICED said while disagreements may occur in the course of official duties, such disputes should be resolved through established channels rather than through public confrontations that risk undermining institutional integrity.

“The military, as a disciplined structure, deserves engagement that reinforces professionalism rather than escalating tensions.

“While CHRICED acknowledges that disagreements may arise in the line of duty, it stresses that such issues should be managed through appropriate channels and established procedures.

“Situations that appear confrontational risk undermining public trust and could send troubling signals at a time when national unity and institutional stability remain critical”, Zikirullahi stated.

He urged President Tinubu to investigate the matter and ensure all parties are held to the standards expected of their offices.

The group said doing so would reinforce accountability, strengthen civil–military relations, and uphold the values of democratic governance.

The organisation encouraged the National Assembly, civil society, and the public to continue championing a culture of accountability and constructive engagement, insisting that Nigeria deserves leaders who embody professionalism and responsibility.

“Constructive engagement and open dialogue remain vital in advancing a democratic society where institutions operate with integrity and mutual respect. Nigeria deserves leaders and institutions that embody professionalism,

responsibility, and commitment to the national interest,” he stated.