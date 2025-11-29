Tinubu vows to unearth root causes of insecurity

Amid the growing grip of insecurity across the country, President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to addressing the root causes of insecurity and promoting social cohesion.

With the commitment to smoke out criminals in the country, President Tinubu reminded police officers to be prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation when the need arises.

Tinubu gave the charge on Saturday while reviewing the Passing-Out-Parade of Regular Course 7 of Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, reminding the 1,187 newly commissioned Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the trust and dedication to serve the motherland.

The President, who was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Sen. George Akume, said the administration is committed to supporting the Nigeria Police Academy, the police, and other security agencies with the resources, training, and equipment needed to excel.

Tinubu reiterated the crucial role of the academy in building a force that is not only effective in maintaining law and order but also respectful of human rights and dignity.

He said, “As you embark on this noble journey, remember that you are not just enforcers of the law, you are guardians of our collective security and well-being. Your role is pivotal in maintaining peace, stability, and trust in our communities. I urge you to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and service to the nation.

“As police officers, you are expected to uphold the highest ethical standards, treat every citizen with respect and fairness, and uphold the rule of law. A nation puts its trust in you, and we expect you to serve selflessly and be prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if the need arises.”

The President emphasised the federal government’s vision to enable the police university with the necessary resources to provide world-class training and intellectual prowess that produce well-educated officers.

“We are committed to ensuring that our police officers are highly educated, well-trained, and equipped to manage internal security with respect for human rights. I commend the Academy’s leadership and staff for their tireless efforts in shaping the next generation of police officers.

“The Nigeria Police Academy has risen to this challenge, providing world-class training and education that empowers our officers to serve with integrity, courage, and compassion.

“The Academy’s objectives, vision, and mission align with our administration’s cardinal principles of building a new Nigerian police force based on honesty, committed service, public accountability, integrity, and professional conduct,” Tinubu noted.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Patrick Adedeji Atayero, said the new officers have been awarded Bachelor’s Degrees in different disciplines after being found worthy of learning and character in the Premier institution for police training and education in Nigeria.

The Academy was established on March 15, 1998, initially operating from two temporary locations: Police College Kaduna and Police Training School Challawa, Kano, and has now grown into a Degree Awarding Institution offering postgraduate programs.

The Passing-Out-Parade attracted the presence of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Edgetokun PhD, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, heads of military formations, senior government officials, members of the national Assembly, among other top personalities.