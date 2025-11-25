Tinubu welcomes freed Kebbi schoolgirls

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday welcomed the release of the 24 schoolgirls abducted by terrorists in Maga Kebbi last Monday.

Terrorists struck at the school at dawn on November 17 and abducted the girls, moments after a military detachment left the premises.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, the Kebbi incident triggered some other copycat kidnappings in Eruku in Kwara State and Papiri in Niger State.

He revealed that all 38 kidnapped victims in Eruku were freed on Sunday, adding that the same day, “the Niger State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria said 50 of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger have been found in their parents’ homes.”

Onanuga said President Tinubu applauded the security agents for all the efforts made to secure freedom for all the victims taken away by the terrorists.

He said Tinubu also tasked the security agents to make more efforts to rescue the remaining students still being held captive.

“I am relieved that all 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must put as a matter of urgency more boots on the ground in the vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping. My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this,” the President was quoted as saying.

In other news, the Kwara State Police Command, on Tuesday evening, said 10 people, not 11, were kidnapped at Isapa Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Adetou Ejire-Adeyemi, said there was a shooting incident at Isapa via Obbo-Ile Village on November 24, 2025.

“‎At about 1830hrs of the same date, the command received distress information on sporadic gunfire within the community.

“Swiftly responding, police operatives mobilised patrol vehicles and tactical teams to the scene.

“‎Preliminary findings revealed that at about 1805hrs, a group of armed men suspected to be herders invaded the village, shooting sporadically.

“As a result, a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg; she has since been treated and discharged,” she narrated.

‎Ejire-Adeyemi hinted that: “Further details from police operatives discovered that 10 persons were later abducted.”

‎According to her, it was the gravity of the situation that forced the Commissioner of Police (CP) Adekimi Ojo to visit Isapa community for an on-the-spot assessment.

“‎During the visit, the CP met with traditional rulers, the Onisapa of Isapa Land, Oba Gbenga Adeyeye and Olokesa of Okesa Land, Oba Olu Fagbamila Raphael Olusegun, local and youth leaders, to assure residents of intensified operational efforts to rescue the victims safely and restore confidence in the area.

‎”A search-and-rescue operation is currently underway, involving police tactical teams and local vigilante groups, who are combing the surrounding bushes with the objective of rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits,” she stated.