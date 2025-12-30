Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is people-centred — Southeast group

The Southeast Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s agenda is people-centred and aimed at improving the living conditions of ordinary citizens.

The National Coordinator of the group in the southeast, Belusochukwu Enwerem, stated during the distribution of food items to residents of Enugu State that President Tinubu was poised to meet the aspirations of Nigerians so as to deepen democracy and create a better country.

The food items, including garri, rice, noodles, and wrappers, were shared among the 17 local government areas of the state.

Enwerem, who personally supervised the sharing of the items, said it resonated with hope, solidarity, oneness, and a deep commitment to ensure that households in Enugu State celebrated the Christmas season.

He said: “The Renewed Hope Agenda, as championed by the present administration, is anchored on the belief that government and political leadership must be people-centred. It recognises that true governance is not measured only by policies and statistics, but by how those policies translate into relief, dignity, and improved living conditions for ordinary citizens. Today’s exercise reflects that commitment of Mr President.”

He disclosed that food security remained a major challenge confronting the nation, stressing that it was in recognition of this that the group decided to intervene by bringing food support directly to the people at the grassroots.

“This distribution is therefore a symbol of care and responsiveness. It is the modest contribution of Mr President towards putting food on the tables of Enugu people during this festival season.

“While food items alone may not solve all challenges, they represent a message that the people are not forgotten and that help is within reach,” he added.

He emphasised that SERHA remains committed to the ideals of inclusive development, equity, and shared prosperity in the South East.

“Our vision aligns with the broader Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to restore confidence in governance, promote economic empowerment, and uplift the welfare of citizens across all strata of society,” he said.

While thanking the President for the formation of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to drive massive development in the region, he added that the President’s dedication and selfless service was key to national development.

He, however, urged beneficiaries of the food items to ensure they are used judiciously to support their households and families.

“SERHA will continue to work closely with relevant institutions and stakeholders to bring programmes that address not just immediate needs, but also long-term development priorities.

“Let us continue to embrace unity, patience, and hope. Together, with sustained commitment and collective effort, we can build a future where prosperity is shared and no one is left behind,” he added.