Tinubu’s vision brought stability to Nigeria, says group

The Bauchi State Coordinator of the Christian Northern Nigeria Political Forum (CNNPF), Ayuba Dogara HSA, has said that the vision and leadership style of President Bola Tinubu have brought stability to Nigeria.

Dogara said the relative peace currently being enjoyed across the country is the result of the President’s efforts, adding that Tinubu’s commitment to unity and national prosperity deserves the support of all sections of the country.

He spoke in Bauchi on Saturday during the distribution of 1,000 bags of 25kg rice donated by the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through the Renewed Hope Initiative to Christian communities and other vulnerable groups.

According to Dogara, the food items, which are to be shared among Christian vulnerable groups across the 20 local government areas of Bauchi State, are part of efforts to cushion the economic hardship being faced by vulnerable citizens.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bogoro Local Government Area, Istifanu Manasseh, said the current administration has prioritised the needs of Christians.

“If anyone remembers you at the point of your need, that person is a person to be held closer. The President has carried us along, he remembers us always and knows our importance,” Manasseh said.

He added, “The government is ours, right from the inception, he works with our own son (Yakubu Dogara) and we urge our supporters and other people to key into the 2027 project because our belief is that if the President is not returned, there won’t be continuity.”

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting groups, Baigama Tandu from Miri Ward in Bauchi Local Government Area expressed gratitude to the First Lady, noting that the rice would be well appreciated by grassroots beneficiaries.

“We shall not sell it and will ensure that the rice is given to the targeted groups. We pray for the Wife of the President, Remi Tinubu, to live long in good health for remembering us in her initiative and we are grateful for this,” she said.