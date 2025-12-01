Tiv in Taraba raises alarm over rising early marriages among young girls

The highest Tiv decision-making body in Taraba State, Ijir Tamen, has raised alarm over the increasing rate of early marriages among young Tiv girls, describing the trend as a major threat to the community’s long-term development.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its 5th expanded stakeholders’ meeting held over the weekend in Bali Local Government Council of Taraba, the group called on parents to prioritise education for the girl-child rather than pushing them into premature marriages.

The body also commended Governor Agbu Kefas for what it described as his decisive response to rising insecurity, particularly the recent herdsmen attacks on Tiv communities in Chanchanji Ward of Takum Local Government Area.

According to the communiqué, the governor’s swift intervention has restored confidence among affected residents, and the group urged him to sustain efforts toward lasting peace in the state.

Signed by Chief Dr. David Akever Gbaa Tela (Gumbegha U Tiv Taraba I and Ter Tiv Bali II) and General Secretary Zaki Targema Ukange, the communiqué encouraged Tiv residents to remain vigilant and promptly share intelligence with security agencies amid growing security concerns nationwide.

Ijir Tamen appealed to Governor Kefas to prioritise support for displaced Tiv persons, especially those from Wukari LGA who have yet to return home. It further recommended the establishment of a joint negotiation committee comprising credible Tiv and Jukun stakeholders to address lingering disputes and facilitate the safe resettlement of internally displaced persons.

The leaders also expressed worry over the low political participation of Tiv people, particularly in rural communities.

To reverse the trend ahead of the 2027 general elections, the body resolved to set up a political education committee to mobilise grassroots engagement.

Given the community’s heavy reliance on farming, the group advised Tiv residents to diversify their sources of income and embrace modern agricultural practices to improve productivity.

The meeting, according to the communique, drew traditional rulers, religious leaders, political officeholders, opinion leaders, and representatives of youth and women’s groups.