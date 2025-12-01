Taraba govt reaffirms commitment to ending HIV/AIDS by 2030

Taraba State has restated its commitment to strengthening the fight against HIV/AIDS, pledging continued investments, partnerships, and community engagement to achieve zero new infections by the year 2030.

Speaking on Monday during a commemoration of World Aids Day, in Jalingo, the Director-General and CEO of the Taraba State AIDS Control Agency (TACA), Dr. Bako Ali Istifanus, emphasised that the state is making notable progress despite recent disruptions, including the temporary halt of some donor-funded activities.

According to Dr. Istifanus, current data show that Taraba State’s HIV prevalence stands at 2.9 per cent, the highest in the North-East region as recorded in the 2018 National AIDS Indicator Survey (NAIS).

He stated that although no new survey has confirmed a decline, weekly reports from key stakeholders indicate steady improvements in HIV response efforts across the nooks and crannies of the state.

He noted that over 50,310 people living with HIV in the state are currently on antiretroviral therapy (ART) Dr. Istifanus stressed that sustaining treatment, expanding access to services, and combating stigma remain central to the state’s strategy.

“The power of our response lies in partnership, resilience, and innovation. To truly overcome disruptions, we must maintain our investments and deepen community engagement. Every person, regardless of age, gender, or background, deserves access to life-saving services,” he said.

The DG commended Governor Agbu Kefas for providing a supportive environment through the administration’s Five Point Agenda, which, according to him, prioritises strengthening the health sector alongside security, economic revitalisation, education reform, and social welfare.

He also expressed appreciation for the Ministry of Health, led by Dr. Buma H. Bordiya, as well as implementing partners including AHNI, EHPAF, PATA, SFH, community-based organisations, civil society groups, and the State Agency for the Control of AIDS (SASCP). He credited recent gains to the collective effort of all stakeholders involved in HIV/AIDS response.

As Taraba joins the global community in marking the HIV/AIDS awareness event, Dr. Istifanus called for renewed dedication to building an AIDS-free future.

“Let us celebrate our achievements, reflect on our challenges, and strengthen our commitment to a Taraba State and Nigeria free from the threat of HIV/AIDS. Together, we can ensure that no one is left behind and that every person lives with dignity,” he concluded.