TMG Empower marks one year of impact on Nigerian girls through tech

Founder and Executive Director of TechMinds Girls Empowerment Foundation (TMG Empower), Ndidiamaka Udeaja, with beneficiaries of the doundation's tech skill programme

The TechMinds Girls Empowerment Foundation (TMG Empower) has marked its first anniversary, celebrating a year of empowering hundreds of girls across Nigeria and other African countries with digital skills and opportunities in technology.

Founded in 2024, the non-profit organization has rapidly established itself as one of Africa’s leading voices for gender inclusion in the tech ecosystem. Through structured training, mentorship, and community engagement, the foundation aims to bridge the gender gap and equip young women with the skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.

Speaking during the anniversary celebration, Founder and Executive Director, Ndidiamaka Udeaja, said the initiative was created to dismantle systemic barriers preventing girls from participating fully in tech.

“We don’t just train girls in tech; we build innovators, entrepreneurs, and future policymakers,” Udeaja said. “Our goal is to replace exclusion with skills, mentorship, and opportunity.”

Over the past year, TMG Empower has implemented several flagship programmes, including Tech Her Up and Power Skill Booster, offering training in software development, product management, data analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital marketing, and tech sales.

The foundation’s mentorship model also pairs participants with women in STEM and global tech professionals who support their personal and career growth.

Udeaja noted that mindset transformation remains central to their training. “If a girl doesn’t believe she belongs in tech, no amount of training will help her thrive,” she said.

As part of its anniversary activities, the foundation announced a new scholarship programme for exceptional beneficiaries. Two girls have been selected to study at federal universities of their choice, with annual performance reviews throughout their academic journey.

In addition, TMG Empower donated ten desktop computers to Mother of Mercy Girls Secondary School in Azuigbo, Nnewi South, Anambra State, to enhance digital learning in underserved communities.

The foundation also revealed that more than 200 Nigerian girls and about 100 others across Africa have enrolled in its new AI Business School, designed to introduce young women to artificial intelligence, business analytics, and tech entrepreneurship.

Related News

Since its inception, the foundation has organised several capacity-building events, including its first physical programme in Lagos to commemorate ICT Day and an outreach in Anambra State during the International Day of the African Child, offering participants hands-on training in coding, digital literacy, and teamwork.

Participants have shared testimonies of transformation. Onyekwere Nmesoma Chiamaka, a registered nurse from Enugu State, said the programme helped her gain confidence and grow her data analytics skills, while another trainee, Bishe Sulei Yerima, published her first e-book after completing digital literacy training.

“What sets TMG Empower apart is our focus on mindset re-engineering,” Udeaja said. “Self-doubt is often a bigger obstacle than Python or calculus. Once girls believe they belong in tech, everything changes.”

Beyond training, TMG Empower is also pushing for systemic reform through advocacy for policies that support women’s participation in the digital economy.

“We want government frameworks that protect women’s inclusion in tech,” Udeaja stated. “Our advocacy efforts are aimed at long-term impact.

“For more information or partnership opportunities, visit www.tmgempower.org or follow @tmgempower on social media.”

She said the foundation, guided by its core values of Empowerment, Innovation, Inclusion, Excellence, and Community, envisions a future where African girls become founders, CEOs, and innovators shaping the continent’s digital destiny.

TMG Empower called for more partnerships from schools, tech companies, NGOs, and development agencies to scale its work and expand opportunities for young women in technology.

“As we enter our second year, our dream is to see Nigerian girls leading startups, building global products, and transforming Africa’s innovation landscape,” Udeaja added.