TotalEnergies unveils TEMC+ to boost payments, fleet control

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has launched the TotalEnergies Mobility Card Plus (TEMC+), positioning it as a technology-driven upgrade designed to deliver stronger security, real-time control and greater convenience for individual users and businesses across the country.

Unveiling the solution yesterday in Lagos, the company said TEMC+ sets a new standard for mobility and secure payments by combining enhanced digital features with tools that allow customers, particularly fleet operators, to manage transactions and accounts directly and instantly.

The launch marks the start of a nationwide migration from existing cards to TEMC+, which is already underway and scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2025.

The Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, Dr Samba Seye, said the new platform reflected the company’s long-standing focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

Represented by the General Manager, Retail and Cards, Abdullahi Umar, he noted that TEMC+ was developed to keep pace with the demands of the digital era and the evolving needs of customers.

He described TEMC+ as more than a mobility card, explaining that it is a technology-driven platform built to simplify operations and enhance customer experience.

Providing operational insight into the new platform, the Project Manager, TEMC+, Osarobo Aigbogun, said the upgrade was shaped directly by customer feedback and represents growth rather than replacement of the existing Total Card.