TRACE blames burst tyre for fatal Anthony Joshua car crash in Ogun

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun State has said that preliminary investigations revealed a burst tyre was responsible for the accident in which former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua survived but lost two close associates.

TRACE said that the front tyre on the passenger side of the SUV Joshua was travelling in burst, causing a loss of control before the vehicle collided with a stationary truck.

According to an AFP report, TRACE spokesman Babatunde Akinbiyi told reporters: “From the preliminary investigation that was conducted, definitely there was overspeeding on the part of the SUV Anthony Joshua was travelling in. In the course of that, the front tyre on the passenger side burst. That led to loss of control before the vehicle now swerved and rammed into the stationary truck that was parked. There was excessive speed….”

Joshua, 36, was taken to Duchess International Hospital in Lagos and is in stable condition, while two of his team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, were killed at the scene, Matchroom Boxing confirmed.

“With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, have tragically passed away,” the promoters said. Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn added, “With the heaviest of hearts. Two great men. Rest in eternal peace Sina and Latz. My thoughts and deepest prayers are with everyone.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described the accident as a “tragic loss that has cast a shadow over the season”, extending sympathies to Joshua and praying for his recovery. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi also sent condolences, while former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun described the incident as “saddening, painful, and most unfortunate”.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan urged the government to prioritise road safety reforms following the crash. She said: “Losing two close friends in such a tragic manner is devastating. I pray that God grants him strength and comfort, and that the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.” She called for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, the establishment of highway rest stations, and the creation of a rapid-response highway emergency rescue team.

Tributes also came from the sporting community. Boxing analyst Steve Bunce said: “Sina and Latz are massive parts of the Anthony Joshua machine. He calls them his boys. They are more than that. They are friends.” Fellow boxer Chris Eubank Jr added: “Thank God our heavyweight champ survived that horrible car crash. Pray for the two fallen soldiers Latz & Sina. I knew both, they were genuinely good men. Rest in Peace boys.”

Joshua had been in Nigeria for New Year engagements following his recent victory over Jake Paul in Miami.