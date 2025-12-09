Transport minister directs NRC to improve service delivery

Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to intensify reforms across the nation’s rail network for efficiency purposes.

The Minister while reacting to the recent public feedback on the railway sector emphasising need for an overhaul, acknowledged the ongoing challenges experienced by commuters and appreciated Nigerians for their constructive input.

Senator Alkali affirmed that the concerns of passengers have given a clear, insightful, and deeply valuable perspective on the safety, reliability, and growth of Nigeria’s rail system.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity Umar Alkali Jubril stated that the ministry has taken decisive action to remedy the situation including a comprehensive review of rail operations and safety protocols.

He said they have also strengthened monitoring and accountability measures for both management and frontline teams as well as improved public feedback channels to ensure transparency and provide regular updates.

The Minister further stated that the Ministry is committed to develop a railway system that is safer, more reliable, and in accordance with global best practices.

Commending the media for their responsible reporting, he also commended the passengers and Nigerians at large for their patience and constructive criticism, during this challenging period, emphasising that public vigilance strengthens governance and drives meaningful improvement.

Meanwhile the the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has appealed to passengers using the Abuja–Kaduna train service to remain patient, describing the current disruption on the route as temporary.

The Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, made the appeal in a statement issued on Tuesday, following public concerns over the reduced frequency of train services on the corridor.

He acknowledged the discomfort experienced by commuters, attributing the reduced services to damage sustained by its Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) rolling stock during an incident on August 26. It expressed regret over the inconvenience caused.

Opeifa explained that the service reduction was not due to neglect, but to two major setbacks: the March 2022 terrorist attack on the rail line, which prompted a comprehensive overhaul of safety procedures and enhanced collaboration with security agencies, and a recent derailment that damaged several coaches and reduced the number of operational rolling stock.

He said repairs and refurbishment are ongoing, while arrangements are being made to deploy additional coaches to restore normal service frequency.

The NRC assured passengers that the current challenges represent a phase of recovery and rebuilding rather than a decline in commitment.

Opeifa noted that the Federal Government, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has continued to support efforts to strengthen rail infrastructure nationwide, with the Minister of Transport working closely with the Corporation to accelerate full restoration.

On ongoing interventions, he revealed that damaged coaches are undergoing repairs and safety certification, while alternative rolling stock is being considered for temporary reinforcement where feasible.

He said security enhancements along the Abuja–Kaduna corridor remain a top priority, and that restoring multiple daily trips is a key operational objective.

The NRC urged passengers to remain understanding and patient, assuring them of progressive improvements and a return to full services as restoration continues.

He reiterated that the Abuja–Kaduna service remains a priority to the Corporation, adding that passengers’ feedback helps strengthen its resolve to deliver safe, reliable and efficient service.

The NRC also pledged transparent communication and stated that the Managing Director can be reached via SMS on 08075005411.