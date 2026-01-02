Travel agents seek clarification on airline charges

National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA) has urged the Federal Government to clarify the charges imposed on airlines.

This is coming after the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) fingered high taxes as one of the reasons for the increase in fares.

The spokesperson for AON, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, and Vice Chairman of the body, Allen Onyema, had recently argued that a reduction in the tax burden could significantly lower air fares.

Speaking on Villa Square, a radio programme on Mainland FM, Lagos, themed: ‘The True Picture of Taxes in Nigeria’s Aviation Sector: Facts, Figures and Impact: Debate Driven,’ the National President of NANTA, Dr Yinka Folami, said the claim of high taxation required careful examination.

According to him, there is an urgent need for clarity so that both industry stakeholders and the travelling public can understand exactly what is paid or collected on every ticket issued.

Folami stressed that taxes and levies in the sector must be properly broken down and explained.

He, however, cautioned against attributing the persistent rise in domestic airfares solely to government taxes, noting that ticket prices had fluctuated significantly even when taxes and fuel costs remained unchanged.

He said: “I am not saying the numbers are not true, but the assertion is new to us; hence, the assertion of 18 taxes should be deconstructed. We need to deconstruct these taxes to know who paid or collected what.

“There is a need for an equity-driven aviation ecosystem as 18 taxes on one local ticket conflicts with our practitioner training and sales experience. The assertion is from a respected place and deserves serious appraisal and needs enquiry and deconstruction.”