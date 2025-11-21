Tributes as NACO coordinator, Olusegun Awolowo dies at 62

The Awolowo family yesterday announced the death of the National Coordinator of the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office (NACO), Olusegun Awolowo. He was aged 62 years.

In a statement released by the family, he was described as a phenomenal husband, father and grandfather and a loyal servant to Nigeria.

“He dedicated his life to the service of his country with vision, integrity, passion, and unwavering commitment. He was a true family man, a great friend, a wonderful servant of God, and a deeply beautiful human being.

“He loved his work, country and lived every day with purpose, humility and a generous spirit that touched everyone who knew him.

“We are shattered by this loss, but forever grateful for his life, legacy and the love he poured into all of us. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement read in part.

Awolowo was born on 27 September 1963 and his father, Segun Awolowo Sr., died that same year at the age of 25 ina car accident on the old Ibadan-Lagos road. His grandfather, late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, was the sage who turned the Western Region of Nigeria into a modern economic and educational hub when he was the Premier. Awolowo died in 1987 and is still revered to this day.

Segun Awolowo worked with three Nigerian presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua and Muhammadu Buhari, in different capacities as adviser and agency head.

A former executive director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), he was in 2021, unanimously elected as the President of the National Trade Promotion Organisation(TPOs) from ECOWAS member States.

MEANWHILE, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the passing of Mr Olusegun Awolowo Jr., as a deeply profound personal loss.

Abiodun said, “It is extremely hard to process the news that Segun Awolowo Jr. is gone, but we submit unreservedly to the decision of the Almighty God, who has called him into His bosom.

“We are deeply heartbroken, but we will take consolation in the exemplary, great lessons his life taught us, for he was such a jolly good fellow.

“His earthly sojourn may have been brief, but it was hugely impactful. I commiserate with his dear wife and children, the Awolowo family, and Nigerians in general. May his gentle soul rest in sweet repose.”

Awolowo started his educational life at the Mayhill Convent School and from there, proceeded to Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos State and completed his secondary school education at Government College, Ibadan.

He then proceeded to the Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago Iwoye and graduated with an LLB degree. He worked at the law firm of Abayomi Sogbesan& Co. and GOK Ajayi & Co. before setting up his own practice.

He served in President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration as a Special Assistant on Traditional Institutions, Legal Due Diligence and Legal Matters.

Under the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he was a Special Assistant and later worked with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Abuja, as Secretary for Social Development and Secretary of Transport from 2007 to 2011.

President Goodluck Jonathan appointed him as Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in November 2013, where he served till 2021. He was then appointed by the late President Buhari as secretary, National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and went on to become national coordinator, Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office (NACO), where he served judiciously until his passing.

Passionate about Nigeria, driving non-oil exports and why Nigeria must export its way out of poverty, he was the driving force behind Nigeria’s Zero Oil Plan, an economic blueprint to increase export of non-oil goods from Nigeria. It was launched in 2016 to engage with the private sector, government and international institutions.

The Zero Oil plan is to increase the country’s export by increasing production of home-made goods, moving from the export of raw materials to value-added products so as to increase foreign exchange revenue, promote the value of Nigerian-made products and services abroad, and create jobs.