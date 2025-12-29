Troops arrest 19 oil thieves, destroy 22 illegal bunkering hubs in Niger Delta

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Division, operating in close coordination with other security agencies, have maintained a high operational tempo across the Niger Delta Region (NDR), recording major successes in the ongoing crackdown on oil theft, pipeline vandalism and related economic crimes.

According to Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Danjuma, between 23 November and 28 December 2025, the troops arrested 19 suspected oil thieves, deactivated 22 illegal refining and bunkering hubs, and recovered over 180,000 litres of stolen petroleum products valued at more than ₦150 million.

Danjuma noted that the coordinated operations significantly disrupted criminal networks and denied them freedom of action across several oil-producing states.

In Bayelsa State, he said troops dismantled an illegal refining site at Siebu Creek in Ogbienbiri, Southern Ijaw LGA, where a massive reservoir containing over 75,000 litres of stolen crude oil was found alongside a pumping machine.

Around Biseni in Yenagoa LGA, multiple illegal refining sites were deactivated, resulting in the recovery of more than 17,000 litres of stolen products. At Okarki waterside in Ogbia LGA, troops intercepted a large Cotonou boat concealed along the riverbank, loaded with 37 sacks containing 2,775 litres of stolen crude.

In Rivers State, he explained that operations at Ogale Community in Eleme LGA led to the discovery of 350 sacks containing over 10,500 litres of stolen crude oil.

And around Okarki Forest in Ahoada West LGA, two illegal refining sites were destroyed, with over 3,000 litres of stolen crude recovered.

He further stated that at Orashi Forest in Abua/Odual LGA, troops traced a 9-kilometre-long hose to four illegal refining sites equipped with large ovens, receivers and dugout pits holding more than 7,000 litres of crude. Additional seizures were made at Okolomade in Abua/Odual LGA, where 31 sacks containing 2,325 litres of stolen crude were confiscated.

Troops also thwarted an attempt to compromise a pipeline at Gbonga Forest in Bonny Island LGA, recovering tools and equipment used for illegal tapping. Further seizures were recorded in Okrika LGA, Omerelu in Ikwerre LGA, and OML 18 Alakiri, with over 6,000 litres of condensates recovered.

In Delta State, troops intercepted a truck along the Asaba–Benin Expressway in Agbor while discharging 45,000 litres of diverted products into a PMS pit.

Additional operations in Sapele LGA led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of over 2,600 litres of stolen crude. Patrols around the Otorogu Gas Plant in Ughelli South LGA intercepted two vehicles carrying 1,475 litres of illegally refined condensate, and two suspects were arrested.

Meanwhile, in Akwa Ibom State, troops discovered a warehouse in Ikot Ntuen Village, Abak LGA, stocked with illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil, and recovered 20 jerricans of stolen AGO.

Commending the troops, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, charged them to sustain the momentum against economic saboteurs. He also urged residents of the Niger Delta to continue supporting security forces in protecting critical national infrastructure.