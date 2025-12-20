Troops foil terrorists’ incursion, kill many in Bitta

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have decisively thwarted an attempt by terrorists operating from the Mandara Mountains to infiltrate Bitta in Borno State, neutralising several insurgents and dealing a significant blow to their operational capability.



The incident occurred in the early hours of December 18, 2025, when troops, supported by advanced surveillance systems, detected the movement of the terrorists advancing towards the area.



Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North East), OPHK, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, said the troops, exercising tactical restraint and professionalism, allowed the terrorists to move into an effective engagement range before unleashing coordinated defensive fire on them.



“The engagement resulted in the neutralisation of several insurgents, including a key terrorist commander and his cameraman.



“As the surviving terrorists attempted to withdraw, follow-on precision strikes were conducted by the Air Component of OPHK, further decimating the retreating elements and disrupting their escape routes.



“Following the engagement, troops conducted a thorough exploitation of the area, leading to the recovery of significant terrorist weapons, equipment and logistics,” Uba said.



He said that items recovered from them include a camcorder, AK-47 rifles, bandoliers, handheld radios, 11 AK-47 magazines loaded with rounds, seven mobile phones, PKT machine guns, several belts of PKT and GPMG linked ammunition, as well as motorcycles and bicycles.



According to Uba, further exploitation revealed multiple blood trails and shallow graves, indicative of additional casualties sustained by the terrorists during the ground engagement and subsequent air strikes.



He said the troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remained high, while operations continue to deny the terrorists freedom of action and ensure the safety and security of communities within the Area of Responsibility.



He added that troops of Operation Hadin Kai remained resolute in their commitment to decisively defeat terrorist elements and restore lasting peace and stability across the North-East region.



Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Force Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has charged troops to sustain pressure on banditry and other threats through smart operation in the North West.



Aneke gave the charge while addressing airmen and airwomen at a durbar during his maiden operational visit to the Air Training Command (ATC) and co-located units in Kaduna.



He said the prevailing security environment demanded sustained readiness and discipline and directed commanders to maintain the highest levels of readiness for personnel, aircraft, and weapon systems.

Aneke reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s unwavering commitment to counter-insurgency operations, internal security, and the protection of lives and property.