Uba Sani boosts teachers Welfare in Kaduna, extends retirement age to 65

To strengthen the education sector and reward professional dedication in Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani has approved enhanced service conditions for teachers and extended the retirement age to 65 years across the state.

Specifically, with effect from August 1, 2025, the mandatory retirement age for teachers has been extended from 60 to 65 years, and the maximum years of service have been increased from 35 to 40 years.

In a statement on Friday, the Commissioner of Information, Mallam Ahmed Maiyaki, said teachers posted to rural and hard-to-reach communities will now receive a special rural posting allowance.

According to him, the approval aligns with the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022, enacted by the National Assembly, which exempts teachers from the general public service retirement threshold of 60 years or 35 years’ service, recognising their critical role in national development.

The commissioner said that “the decision reflects the Governor Uba Sani’s firm commitment to improving workers’ welfare and revitalising the education sector.”

He remarked that “the governor considers experienced teachers central to delivering quality education and sustaining learning outcomes across the state.”

“This policy is designed to honour years of dedicated service, retain invaluable experience in our classrooms, and motivate greater productivity for the benefit of our children and the future of Kaduna State,” Maiyaki said.

According to him, a circular conveying the approval has been issued by the Office of the Governor and signed by the Permanent Secretary (Establishment), Mrs. Felicia I. Makama, directing all relevant institutions to comply.

“The circular adds that detailed implementation guidelines will be issued by the State Civil Service Commission in due course”, he added.

Maiyaki added, “Governor Sani expressed confidence that the policy will boost teacher motivation, improve retention, and significantly raise educational standards across Kaduna State, reinforcing his administration’s broader commitment to strengthening public institutions and investing in human capital development”.

In other news, Kaduna State Government has stated that it has recorded zero violent conflict since 2023, a milestone the government also agreed reflects progress in development across education, agriculture, skills acquisition, and enterprise growth.

The disclosure was made at the 2025 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Week, held on Saturday in Kaduna, where Governor Uba Sani, represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, highlighted the achievements hinged on the peace-building mechanism adopted by the state.

Delivering the governor’s keynote address, Maiyaki said the achievement reflects the effectiveness of the Kaduna Peace Model. This homegrown framework integrates dialogue, community engagement, early warning systems, and intelligence-led security with inclusive governance.

According to him, the administration has deliberately positioned peace as a development strategy, recognising that stability is essential for social progress and economic growth.

“Peace is the foundation of development.

By prioritising prevention, dialogue and community ownership, Kaduna has created the enabling environment for sustained growth,” Governor Sani said.