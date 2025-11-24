Troops recover over 109,000 litres of stolen petroleum products in N’Delta

The Nigerian Army’s 6 Division, in collaboration with other security agencies, has intensified its crackdown on illegal oil refining activities in the Niger Delta Region (NDR), deactivating seven illegal refining sites and recovering over 109,000 litres of stolen products between November 10 and 23, 2025.

According to a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, on Monday, the operation was part of a sustained effort to consolidate on previous successes and curb oil theft in the region.

He said the recovered products include over 88,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 21,355 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO), valued at over One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira.

According to him, troops in Rivers State conducted operations in Okolomade, Ahoada West Local Government Area, deactivating three illegal refining sites, and recovering over 40,000 litres of stolen crude and 20,000 litres of illegally refined AGO.

Additionally, three illegal refining sites were discovered at the fringes of the Imo River, with eight drum pots, seven drum receivers, one fibre boat, and over 14,700 litres of stolen crude recovered in Asa, Obeakpo, Lekuma, and Abiama in Oyigbo LGA.

Relatedly, following credible intelligence, troops stormed a compound at Abuloma in Okrika LGA, where they discovered about 1,050 sacks filled with over 32,000 litres of stolen crude.

Also, at Abonnema Creek in Akuku-Toru LGA, troops intercepted a Cotonou boat loaded with 25 sacks filled with over 1,000 litres of illegally refined AGO.

While in Akwa Ibom State, troops conducted a raid on a suspected storage facility at Ikot Akpan, Ekparakwa, along the Abak–Ikot Abasi road in Abak LGA. During the operations, over 520 litres of illegally refined AGO stored in a drum and ten jerricans, as well as several empty jerricans, were recovered.

In Delta State, troops conducted an operation at DAEWOO yard within Ekpan area in Uvwie LGA. On sighting troops, the suspected oil thieves fled into nearby creeks with wooden boats loaded with jerricans.

Troops also discovered three 25-litre jerricans filled with 75 litres of crude oil. Meanwhile, in Bayelsa State, troops have continued to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

While commending the troops for their resilience, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, charged them to sustain the tempo in ensuring that economic saboteurs are effectively denied freedom of action in the NDR.

The GOC also called on the good people of the region to continue supporting military operations by providing credible intelligence on the activities of criminal elements in their domain.