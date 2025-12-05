Trump’s action exposes Nigerian government’s reluctance to counter terrorism, says Timi Frank and mass killings in the country.

He stated that recent actions by U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Congress have pressured the government into taking overdue steps.

Frank highlighted the visa restrictions announced by Secretary Marco Rubio as the first serious international action that has compelled the Nigerian government to address the issue.

“I wish to thank President Trump and the good people of the United States who have shown sympathy and support for Nigerians at a time when terrorists and bandits threaten to overrun our nation,” Frank who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, said.

“I commend Secretary Marco Rubio for the strong visa restrictions placed on terror sponsors. This action is a welcome development and proof that the U.S. is more committed to ending insecurity in Nigeria than our own leaders.”

He criticised the government for refusing to release the complete list of terror financiers previously disclosed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over two administrations.

“Let it be clearly stated: if President Trump had not stepped in, Nigeria’s leaders would still be looking the other way,” Frank declared.

“The U.S. has shown more will, more commitment, and more empathy toward Nigerians than the very government elected to serve and protect them.”

“The government already has the list. The UAE gave it to them during the Buhari administration,” he said. “Yet, till today, the names have not been released because many of those sponsoring terrorism are politically connected. Some are members of the ruling party. That is the truth they do not want Nigerians to know.”

He called on the U.S. government to withhold intelligence from Nigerian authorities until the full, unedited list of terror financiers is published.

“There are terrorist sympathizers within the system,” he warned. “Sharing intelligence with people who may be compromised is dangerous. Until the names are publicly released and prosecuted, no sensitive information should be handed over.”

He condemned the Nigerian government for what he described as “reckless insensitivity,” citing reports of new luxury vehicles being purchased for political supporters while citizens are being massacred.