TUC leadership crisis deepens in Rivers as senior civil servants reject Ogan faction

A leadership crisis has continued to rock the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) in Rivers State, as rival factions battle for recognition amid growing concerns over unity within the organised labour movement.

At the centre of the dispute are two opposing camps laying claim to the leadership of the TUC in Rivers State. While one faction insists it emerged from a duly conducted State Delegates’ Conference held on October 30, 2025, the other disputes the legitimacy of that process, further fuelling divisions within the labour community.

The crisis took a decisive turn this week following a communiqué issued by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Rivers State Chapter, after an enlarged State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting.

In the communiqué, the association unequivocally disassociated itself from what it described as the “imposition” of Comrade Samuel Ogan and other private sector representatives to speak on behalf of civil servants in Rivers State.

According to ASCSN, Comrade Ogan, whom it identified as a private sector unionist, lacks the mandate and structural grounding to represent civil servants in dealings with the Rivers State Government.

“The SEC categorically states that it does not recognise Comrade Samuel Ogan or his associates in any capacity as chairman or officers of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Rivers State,” the association declared.

“He is hereby formally advised to refrain from involving himself, directly or indirectly, in any matters affecting civil servants.”

Reading the position of the association, the Secretary of ASCSN, Comrade June Dagogo, said the meeting unanimously affirmed and upheld the October 30, 2025 State Delegates’ Conference of the TUC, which produced Comrade Udoka Josiah (PhD, MCIA) as State Chairman alongside other members of the State Administrative Council.

“The meeting disassociated the entire senior civil servants in Rivers State from the purported SDC that imposed Comrade Samuel Ogan and his other private sector colleagues to represent the interest of Rivers State civil servants before the State Government,” Dagogo stated.

The association stressed that civil service and public sector labour affairs require a deep understanding of the structure, traditions and operational realities of government service, noting that ASCSN members constitute the engine room of policy implementation in Rivers State.

Recalling its historical role within the TUC family, the ASCSN noted that over the years, the association has produced prominent leaders who rose to the offices of Governor and Deputy Governor in the state, a legacy it said underscores its maturity, credibility and leadership capacity.

“Accordingly, ASCSN cannot and will not be undermined by individuals or groups emerging from the private sector who lack understanding of the public service,” the communiqué added.

In a further escalation, the association directed Comrade Ogan and his associates to immediately vacate the TUC Secretariat at NTA–Ozuoba Road, Port Harcourt, maintaining that the facility was constructed with the association’s efforts and resources, without any contribution from the private sector.

“They have no lawful or moral basis to occupy or utilise the premises, and this should be considered a final warning,” the communiqué warned, calling on the Rivers State Government and security agencies to take note, while cautioning that continued silence should not be misconstrued as cowardice.

Reacting to the development in a telephone interview, Comrade Samuel Ogan dismissed the position of the senior civil servants, describing it as unfortunate. He insisted that there are laid-down procedures for any affiliate seeking to withdraw from the TUC.

He said, “If the Senior Civil Servants Association is saying TUC in Rivers State should not represent them, there is a formal way to do that.

“They need to follow due process through the national body of TUC and formally state their concerns. Until then, they remain members of TUC Rivers State Council.”

Ogan further maintained that an election held on October 30, 2025, produced him as the authentic Chairman of TUC in Rivers State, challenging his opponents to provide documentary evidence of national endorsement of any parallel process.

“For now, there is only one authentic leader of TUC in Rivers State, and that is myself,” he added.

Despite the controversy, the ASCSN appealed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state not to engage with the Samuel Ogan-led group on issues affecting civil servants, warning that Rivers State civil servants would not be bound by any agreements or decisions reached with the disputed faction.

The meeting, however, commended Governor Fubara for what it described as bold and unprecedented worker-friendly policies, particularly the approval of a N100,000 Christmas bonus for public servants and pensioners.

ASCSN also applauded the enrolment of civil servants into the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) scheme and the dissolution of the purported pension board, describing the measures as reinforcing workers’ welfare, security and long-term protection.

In recognition of these actions, the association pledged its full cooperation and unwavering support for the governor’s efforts to promote industrial harmony, good governance and sustainable development in Rivers State.