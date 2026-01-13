U.S. revokes 8,000 student visas, 2,500 specialised work permits in 12 months

The United States government has revoked more than 100,000 visas in the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, the State Department reported on Monday.

According to a statement posted on the department’s official X account, the revocations included approximately 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised work permits. The move was described as part of a broader crackdown on foreign nationals with criminal records or legal violations.

“The Trump administration has no higher priority than protecting American citizens and upholding American sovereignty,” said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott. “We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe.”

Pigott added that thousands of the visa revocations were due to crimes such as assault and drunk driving. He said the action forms part of a wider campaign of mass deportations, carried out with increased deployment of federal agents.

The administration has also tightened visa vetting procedures, including screening the social media accounts of prospective visitors.

The figures follow President Trump’s inauguration for a second term on 20 January 2025, during which he maintained a policy platform focused on immigration control. According to the Department of Homeland Security, more than 605,000 people have been deported under the administration’s second-term measures, with another 2.5 million remaining in the country under various legal circumstances.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently defended the revocation of visas from students who protested against Israel, citing U.S. law that permits denying entry to foreigners perceived to act against American foreign policy.