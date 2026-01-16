U.S. sanctions: Foreign airlines battle drop in passenger traffic

Airlines operating international routes out of Nigeria are recording gradual drop in passenger traffic following strict United States (U.S.) visa sanctions that have significantly reduced the number of Nigerians eligible to travel to the North American country.

President Donald Trump had on January 1, 2026, commenced a partial suspension of visa issuance to Nigerians, following a new presidential proclamation aimed at strengthening border and national security.

Also, on January 14, the U.S said it would from January 21, suspend visa processes to all intending immigrants from Nigerians and 74 other countries, including Ghana, Russia, Yemen, Venezuela and others.

Some experts in the travel industry in Nigeria said this new wave of policy change, would lead to a sharp decline in passenger traffic on the Nigeria-U.S. routes.

The Guardian gathered that due to the initial sanction, which commenced two weeks ago, aircraft load factors on key routes from Nigeria to United Kingdom, Germany, Dubai, Turkey and others had experienced drop in traffic.

The Guardian learnt that flights that once departed Nigeria at high load capacity are now taking off with reduced load capacity.

As it stands, Nigeria has no direct flight links between it and U.S, but two United States carriers – Delta and United Airlines operate regular frequencies into the country.

But, the impact of the U.S. visa clampdown is being felt strongly on other routes, particularly the UK, which is widely regarded as the most lucrative corridors for airlines.

It was learnt that British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways, the two airlines operating to the United Kingdom from Nigeria, are experiencing drop in traffic, while airlines like Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Qatar Airways and others are also having the same unpleasant experience.

Though, apart from the two United States airlines mentioned above with direct flights to the U.S, no other foreign airlines operate directly to the country.

But, the foreign airlines airlift Nigerian passengers to the U.S to their various hubs before eventually departing to the North American country from their base.

Confirming the current situation, the Managing Director of Topaz Travels and Tours, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, said that traffic on the U.S. route had drastically reduced in recent weeks.

Akporiaye attributed this to the U.S. visa sanctions, lamenting that travel agents had recorded numerous visa denials within the period.

She said: “People have stopped buying tickets. Even visa renewals are being refused. That has never happened at this scale before and it is creating fear among travellers.”

Akporaiye who is the immediate past President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA), said that some of the passengers were also adjusting their plans as Nigerians abroad are cancelling trips home.

She further said that students and professionals in Nigeria were also shelving travel plans over uncertainty around visa issuance and re-entry.