U.S strikes in Sokoto is signal against rise of jihad – Mike Arnold

A former Republican Mayor of Blanco, Texas, Mike Arnold, has said the strikes by the United States in Sokoto State were a signal and a geopolitical opening shot aimed at the rise of global jihad in West Africa.

The Guardian reported that the U.S carried out strikes against ISIS in Sokoto on Christmas Day, an action described by President Donald Trump as a Christmas Day gift to terrorists.

Following the strikes, many in Northern Nigeria have wondered why the action by the U.S, authorised by the Nigerian government, kicked off in Sokoto in the Northwest, when the epicentre of violence by terror groups is in the Northeast.

In a blog post, Arnold said the choice of Sokoto for the first U.S strikes in Nigeria “was a signal. A geopolitical opening shot aimed at something bigger: the rise of global jihad in West Africa.”

He recalled that earlier this year, U.S. AFRICOM Commander General Michael Langley told Congress that this region — specifically northern Nigeria — is now the epicentre of global terrorism. “That’s not theory. That’s official U.S. military doctrine,” Arnold said.

“So maybe this was the first domino. A symbolic entry point. A way to plant the flag and begin the unmasking of what some in Washington now suspect: that Nigeria is not just plagued by terror — many of its elite may be in league with it.”

He further stated that there have been calls to investigate the Sokoto Sultanate as a foreign terrorist entity, adding that “It wouldn’t surprise me if that process is already quietly underway.”

Speaking on the claim that the strikes were coordinated with Nigeria, the former Mayor described it as a diplomatic cover rather than an operational reality. “Nigeria has every reason to save face. The U.S. has every reason to keep options open,” he said.

Arnold went on to hint at why he believes whatever is coming next is bigger than the Sokoto incident.

“You don’t see this kind of military movement from the U.S. for a symbolic pinprick. And you definitely don’t get global influencers like Nicki Minaj, Bill Maher, and Netanyahu all on the same message — unless something deeper is happening. The gears of the world don’t turn like this without purpose,” he said.

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have welcomed the U.S strikes in Sokoto, just as they disregarded claims of Nigeria’s sovereignty under threat. According to those in support, sovereignty means nothing when terrorists operate freely.