U.S. urges Nigerian govt to capture kidnappers of schoolgirls

The United States has called on the Nigerian government to ensure that they capture those responsible for the recent kidnapping of schoolgirls.

Last Monday, November 17, 2025, at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, no fewer than 25 schoolgirls were violently abducted from their dormitory.

Armed bandits also attacked St Mary’s Girls’ School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, abducting no less than 300 students in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred four days after a separate attack on Girls’ Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, which also saw the murder of the Chief Security Officer and the Vice Principal.

The United States, reacting on Monday morning via a statement through the Bureau of African Affairs said the North American country wants the Federal Government to act swiftly in apprehending the kidnappers.

“The United States condemns the mass abduction of reportedly over 300 students and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, Nigeria and the kidnapping, just days before, of 25 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State,” the statement read in part.

“Those responsible for these crimes must be swiftly captured and held accountable. The Nigerian government must act decisively and do more to protect Christians and ensure Nigerians can live, learn, and practice their religion freely without fear or terror.”

Earlier on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut off aid to Nigeria if the killing of ‘Christians’ and abductions continue in the West African nation.

According to global media, Fox News, Trump’s administration is picking up steam in addressing violence against Christians in Nigeria this week, after the U.S. President lashed out at President Bola Tinubu’s administration for having “done nothing” to stop the killings.

“I’m really angry about it,” the president told Fox News Radio on Friday. “What’s happening in Nigeria is a disgrace.”

Meanwhile, War Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu last week amid threats from Trump to cut off aid to Nigeria if it “continues to allow the killing of Christians.” Nigerian officials have pushed back on the accusation.

“Hegseth emphasized the need for Nigeria to demonstrate commitment and take both urgent and enduring action to stop violence against Christians and conveyed the Department’s desire to work by, with, and through Nigeria to deter and degrade terrorists that threaten the United States,” the Pentagon said.

On Thursday, Jonathan Pratt, Gead of the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, also testified before the U.S. Congress, saying that any Pentagon involvement would be part of a broader strategy.

“This would span from security to policing to economic,” he said. “We want to look at all of these tools and have a comprehensive strategy to get the best result possible.”

This is especially after the rate of killings and abductions in Nigeria increased in the past one week with incidents recorded in Kebbi, Kwara and Niger States.