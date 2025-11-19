UAC boosts early childhood education in Lagos 

WITH the successful conclusion of the 2025 edition of its Annual Book Donation Drive, UAC of Nigeria Plc has reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to Early Childhood Education (ECE).

The initiative forms part of its Goal 2030 Social Commitment, which aims to empower young learners through access to learning tools and welfare support. Through this programme, the company continues to provide pupils in its local communities with essential educational materials, reward academic excellence, and promote overall student well-being.

Building on the success of the 2024 edition, which impacted pupils from Anglican Girls Seminary School and Christ Church Cathedral Primary School on Lagos Island, the 2025 Book Donation Drive expanded its reach to pupils across both schools.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held recently in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer, UAC of Nigeria Plc, Queenette Durosinmi-Etti, reaffirmed the company’s belief in education as a cornerstone of national development.

“Early childhood education remains one of the most powerful tools for building a sustainable future. Through the UAC Book Donation Drive, we are not only providing children with essential learning materials but also supporting their overall well-being.

“Our goal is to help nurture a generation of confident, capable young Nigerians by ensuring they have the support and opportunities to reach their full potential,” she stated.