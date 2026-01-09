Unity between executive, legislature accelerated budget passage — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that cordial relations between the executive and the legislature are critical to the speedy presentation and passage of budgets.

Wike recalled that during his tenure as governor of Rivers State, he enjoyed a harmonious working relationship with the State House of Assembly under the leadership of Rt Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani, a development he said facilitated timely budget presentations and approvals.

Recall that the political hostilities and impeachment threats on Governor Siminalayi Fubara from members of the State House of Assembly reportedly followed investigations into the alleged failure of the governor to present Appropriation Bills to the House of Assembly amid a lingering political crisis.

The minister, who spoke on Friday during a “thank you” visit to Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, stressed the need for unity ahead of the 2027 general elections, noting that cohesion among political actors would enable them to overcome emerging challenges.

Wike reiterated that there was effectively no single dominant political party in Rivers State, insisting that only a “rainbow coalition” would prevail ahead of 2027.

“In 2023, we took a risk and supported President Bola Tinubu. Today, we are seeing the results,” he said, adding that part of the dividends included several strategic appointments, notably the emergence of a South-South indigene as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

He said his supporters would continue to back President Tinubu in 2027, while adding that mistakes made in the conduct of local politics in Rivers State during the 2023 elections would be corrected.

Describing the Andoni people as appreciative, Wike said several projects were awarded to the area during his administration, with about 80 per cent of the work completed. He blamed delays in completion on individuals “playing politics with the welfare of the people.”

The minister challenged his critics to demonstrate tangible impact in their communities, asking what difference they had made to the lives of the people they claimed to represent.

“If it were in the past, when one person wanted all the recognition, this would not have been possible. I trust the present crop of leaders in Andoni, and I am happy working with them,” he said.

Also speaking, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ofiks Kagbang, said Wike saved Rivers State from descending into crisis, adding that the state could not return to what he described as its “dark days”.

Kagbang assured that the state would deliver President Tinubu in 2027, noting that while the Ijaw people were grateful, certain political missteps would be corrected.

Former Attorney-General of Rivers State, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, SAN, pledged continued support for Wike and President Tinubu. Also, a former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibani, described Wike as a leader of uncommon goodwill and influence.