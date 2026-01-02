University of Gambia renames faculty after Adesina

The University of Gambia has renamed its School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences after a former president of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

Adesina was honoured in recognition of his contributions to agriculture and food security in Africa.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mr Victor Oladokun and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

President Adama Barrow unveiled a plaque on Wednesday formally designating the faculty as the Dr Akinwumi Adesina School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the honour celebrates Adesina’s leadership during his tenure as AfDB President from 2015 to 2025, when the bank implemented wide-ranging reforms that advanced economic development across the continent.

Speaking at the unveiling, Barrow said the renaming reflected The Gambia’s appreciation of Adesina’s “visionary leadership and lasting contributions to Africa’s agricultural transformation.”

Under Adesina’s leadership, the AfDB rolled out the High 5s development agenda, which were Light Up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Integrate Africa, Industrialise Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life of Africans.

This, according to bank data, impacted more than 535 million people.

During the same period, the Bank’s capital base grew from 93 billion dollars to 318 billion dollars, the highest in its history, while the institution retained its AAA credit rating and won several global awards.

NAN reports that Adesina also spearheaded the Feed Africa Strategy, which provided food security for more than 104 million people and strengthened agricultural productivity across the continent.

In The Gambia, the AfDB under Adesina financed the Senegambia Bridge, a landmark project that has significantly reduced travel time between The Gambia and Senegal and boosted trade and regional integration.

The decision to rename the faculty was conveyed in a letter dated Nov. 27, 2025, by the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Prof. Pierre Gomez.

“Your tenure as President of the African Development Bank has been transformative, driving economic growth, poverty reduction and sustainable development across Africa,” Gomez said.

He added that Adesina’s leadership in launching the Feed Africa Strategy and the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) initiative had “revolutionised agricultural productivity and food security.”

The university said the gesture was aimed at inspiring students to emulate Adesina’s vision, determination and commitment to Africa’s development.

In a letter of appreciation to President Barrow, Adesina described the honour as exceptional.

“It is with great humility and deep gratitude that I express my appreciation for the renaming of the School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences in my honour,” he said.

NAN recalls that President Barrow, in 2023, conferred on Adesina The Gambia’s highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Republic, in recognition of his contributions to the country and Africa.