US Congressman accuses Kwankwaso of complicity in ‘death of Christians’

United States Congressman Representing West Virginia’s 2nd District, Rep Riley Moore, has accused ex-presidential candidate and former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, of “complicity in the death of Christians” in Nigeria.

This was after Kwankwaso criticised US President Donald Trump for designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern because Christians are allegedly being killed in “record numbers.”

The former governor stated that it is important to emphasise that Nigeria is a sovereign nation whose people face different threats from outlaws across the country. “The insecurity we face does not distinguish based on religious, ethnic, or political beliefs,” he said.

He called on the US to assist Nigeria with better cutting-edge technology to tackle these problems, rather than posing a threat that could further polarise the country.

“The Nigerian government should also consider appointing special envoys from its distinguished diplomats to engage the American government. Additionally, it is necessary to appoint permanent ambassadors to represent Nigeria’s interests on the international stage.

“To my fellow countrymen, this is an important moment where we should emphasise unity of belonging over division,” he said in a statement on his official X account.

Reacting, Rep Moore reminded Kwankwaso of how, during his tenure as Governor of Kano State, he instituted Sharia Law, which made blasphemy punishable by death.

He said on X, “Governor – do you care to comment on your own complicity in the death of Christians? You instituted Sharia law. You signed the law that makes so-called blasphemy punishable by death.”

He said this a few days after US Senator Ted Cruz said he is pushing legislation that will target those who implement blasphemy and Sharia laws in Nigeria.

He said, “I am deeply gratified to President Trump for making this determination. I have fought for years to counter the slaughter and persecution of Christians in Nigeria, and this year introduced legislation that will lock in the designation made today.

“Today’s designation is a critical step in holding accountable and changing the behaviour of Nigerian officials who have facilitated and created an environment conducive to the outrages in Nigeria. My legislation implements additional steps, including targeting those who implement blasphemy and sharia laws in Nigeria, and I am committed to working with the administration and my colleagues to advance my bill and implement these necessary measures. Today’s decision by President Trump is a great one, and I thank him for his strong leadership.”