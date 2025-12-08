US Congressman meets Benue leaders on ‘genocidal campaign by Fulani’

United States Congressman, Rep Riley Moore, has held talks with traditional and religious leaders in Benue State concerning what he described as an ongoing genocidal campaign by Fulani in the state.

Moore and other delegates from the US government are in Nigeria to meet with Christians who have suffered persecution and attacks by Jihadists.

He has so far met with Catholic Bishop Wilfred Anagbe of the Diocese of Makurdi, Catholic Bishop Isaac Duru of Katsina-Ala Diocese, and his Royal Highness, Tor Tiv James Ioruza.

Moore, who represents West Virginia’s 2nd District in Congress, said they discussed “the ongoing genocidal campaign by the Fulani in Benue State.”

“Our brothers and sisters in Christ will no longer suffer in silence. The United States has heard your cries, and we are working diligently toward solutions,” he added.

The meeting took place five months after about 200 residents of Yelwata in Benue State were massacred by terrorists, with many injured and displaced.

Moore has been acting on directives issued by US President Donald Trump, who threatened months back that if the government does not stop the killing of Christians in Nigeria, the US might have to invade the country “guns-a-blazing”.

Trump’s words have led to a cooperation between Nigeria and the US, which Moore confirmed, saying that “there is an openness and willingness on the part of the Nigerian government to work with the United States to tackle these critical issues. Now, that openness has to translate to concrete action.”

He went on to thank President Bola Tinubu for rescuing the 100 Catholic school children abducted recently by terrorists. He described the action as a positive demonstration of the government’s growing response to the security situation, adding that Nigeria has shown its commitment to the emergency declaration issued by President Tinubu.

“The US’ sense of urgency on our concerns was positively received. I feel that a cooperative security framework is within sight. The now-established joint task force between Nigeria and the US is a great example,” Moore added.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has expressed confidence that the engagement with the US delegation in Nigeria “will deepen trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to peace and security.”

The delegation included Rep Mario Díaz-Balart, Rep Norma Torres, Rep Scott Franklin, Rep Juan Ciscomani, and Rep Riley M. Moore.

It is not yet clear whether the delegation will also visit other states in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria, which are also facing terrorist attacks.