US designation of Nigeria as Country of Particular Concern worrisome – Tambuwal

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has described the recent designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the United States Government as worrisome and unfortunate.

Tambuwal said the classification does not accurately reflect the security realities in Nigeria, stressing that the country’s security challenges are criminal, not religious.

Speaking with journalists in Sokoto on Saturday, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu requires the collective support of Nigerians and the international community to overcome the nation’s security challenges.

“I like to believe that the description by President Donald Trump and the American government of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern is quite unfortunate. I do not think President Trump was fully briefed about the Nigerian situation.” Tambuwal noted.

He aligned himself with the position earlier expressed by the Pope, who noted that Nigerians of all religious backgrounds are victims of insecurity.

According to Tambuwal, criminal groups operating in states such as Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi do not represent any religion.

“These marauders are not representing any religion. If they were, how do you explain what they are doing in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi?” he asked.

He emphasised that insecurity in Nigeria cuts across religious and social divides, noting that criminals attack indiscriminately without regard to faith or ethnicity.

“The insecurity is not about religion, as suggested by the American President. These marauders are common criminals who prey on everyone, and all Nigerians are being affected,” he said.

Tambuwal called on the United States Government to reconsider its designation and instead support the administration of President Tinubu in addressing the country’s security challenges.

He warned against politicising insecurity, describing it as a national problem that transcends political parties and individual leaders.

“This challenge is not about President Bola Tinubu or any political party. It is about Nigeria, our country,” he said.

The former governor recalled how state governors and other key stakeholders, regardless of party affiliation, came together under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the withdrawal of about $1 billion from the national treasury for the purchase of Tucano fighter jets from the United States.

He said the decision was taken in the national interest, noting that the 36 governors at the time belonged to different political parties.

However, Tambuwal lamented that the United States did not supply Nigeria with the full components of the Tucano aircraft, limiting their effective deployment by the Nigerian Air Force.

“Some critical components were not supplied, and this has affected the full deployment of the aircraft,” he said.

Tambuwal appealed directly to President Trump to look beyond personal or political differences with President Tinubu and consider the plight of Nigerians.

He also called on Nigerians to support the federal government’s efforts, noting that insecurity has affected daily life, including access to places of worship across the country.

“As someone who has been privileged to serve this country, I cannot approach this issue with bias. I see it as a pan-Nigerian problem that requires all hands on deck,” he said.

Tambuwal concluded by urging journalists to report security issues objectively and responsibly, saying sincere analysis and factual reporting are vital contributions to the fight against insecurity.

He reiterated his appeal to the United States Government to reconsider Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern and to assist the Tinubu administration in tackling the nation’s security challenges.