US honours five Nigerian content creators

The United States Mission in Nigeria has revealed that more than 100 American companies are currently operating in the country, contributing to trade expansion, innovation and entrepreneurship across key sectors of the economy.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday at the “Made in America, Loved in Nigeria” video contest award ceremony held at Silverbird Galleria, Abuja, where the US Mission honoured five Nigerian content creators for creatively showcasing the influence of American products, brands and ideas in everyday Nigerian life.

Delivering opening remarks on behalf of the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr., the Country Public Diplomacy Counsellor at the US Embassy, Lee McManis, said the contest underscored the depth of commercial and cultural ties between both countries.

He said the contest is more than a showcase of American products, adding that it reflects the enduring partnership between the United States and Nigeria, a partnership built on commerce, mutual respect, and shared ambition.

According to him, these values form the foundation of strong bilateral relations, not only between individuals but also between nations.

McManis further highlighted the importance of the five-year Commercial and Investment Partnership Agreement signed between the US Department of Commerce and Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

“The agreement covers agriculture, the digital economy and infrastructure. Nigeria is one of only five African countries with such a partnership, underscoring how much value we place on our economic relationship,” he said.

He added that American businesses operating in Nigeria cut across manufacturing, energy, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and technology, creating opportunities for citizens of both countries.

The contest attracted entries from across Nigeria, with participants demonstrating how American innovations support creativity, empower local businesses and connect Nigerian creators to global audiences.

“Through your skits, you have shown us how American ideas, innovations, and products are woven into the fabric of daily life in Nigeria. Many entries explored how American technologies empower Nigerian creatives, opening doors to new skills, knowledge, and global audiences.

“Others highlighted the reliability of American products, demonstrating how American engineering supports businesses and communities across the country.

Your stories not only illustrate the quality and impact of American-made goods and innovations, but also the strong connections that link our two nations—not just in trade, but in creativity, ambition, and the pursuit of opportunity”, he added.

Award-winning filmmaker and guest of the US Mission, Dimbo Atiya, described the initiative as a platform for equipping young Nigerians with modern storytelling skills.

“The idea is to help young Nigerians understand storytelling in the digital age. Vertical productions are the future, and contests like this give creatives the skills and platform to reach global audiences. Of course, it also allows the Americans to promote their trade avenues, but the young Nigerians are empowered to tell their own stories and sell their products,” he said.

Speaking after the event, Grand prize winner Ifeoluwa Fagbenle (Lagos), whose video wowed the judges, described her journey as both humbling and inspiring.

“I always push to make my videos professional and high-quality. Even if I have to buy new gadgets, I make sure my content stands out.

“My message to other content creators is simple: push out your content, do not hold back. You never know when your work will reach the right people and make an impact,” she stated.

Completing the top five are: Tito Abumere (Lagos), Janefrancis Odinkemma Ugwu (Abuja), Cyril Usheshe (Cross River) and Timileyin Durotoye (Osun) respectively.