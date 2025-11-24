US warns Nigerians of fake jobs, visa scammers

The United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a new alert, urging citizens to be wary of fraudsters posing as recruitment agents or visa consultants who promise American jobs, work visas, or guaranteed interview slots in exchange for payment.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Monday, the mission stressed that the US Embassy will NOT call or email to request visa payment via unauthorised platforms, guarantee visas or faster processing for a fee, or charge for application forms, which remain free on official websites.

“Always verify websites. Official US Government websites end in .gov. If it doesn’t, it’s likely a scam,” the mission said.

The warning comes amid a surge in reported cases. Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stated last month that it had received more than 1,200 complaints in 2025 alone regarding fake US visas and job offers, with victims losing an estimated ₦4.7 billion (£2.2 million).

Many scams originate on social media platforms, WhatsApp groups and fraudulent websites mimicking the official US Department of State portal.

Victims are typically asked to pay processing fees, reservation charges or consultancy fees ranging from $500 to $5,000 through mobile transfers or cryptocurrency.

In October, police in Abuja arrested six suspects accused of running a syndicate that had defrauded more than 300 people by promising H-1B and EB-3 visas linked to non-existent employers in Texas and California.

US consular officials in Lagos and Abuja report that fake appointment confirmations and forged DS-160 barcode pages are increasingly sophisticated, often using stolen logos and genuine-looking email addresses ending in variations of @state.gov.

Travel agents and lawyers in Lagos told AFP that demand for US visas has risen sharply since the Biden administration expanded certain visa categories earlier this year, creating fertile ground for fraudsters.

The US Mission reminded applicants that legitimate visa interviews are scheduled only through the official website https://ais.usvisa-info.com or https://ceac.state.gov, and that no third party can influence processing times or outcomes.

Nigerians remain among the top ten nationalities applying for US non-immigrant and immigrant visas from sub-Saharan Africa, with more than 185,000 applications processed in the 2024 fiscal year.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by visa fraud is urged to report the incident to the US Embassy via [email protected] or to the EFCC.