Valency Agro raises N13bn to expand processing and export capacity

Valency Agro Nigeria Limited has secured N13 billion in a new commercial paper issuance under its N40 billion programme, drawing renewed attention to the company’s expanding role in the country’s agro-processing and export sector.

The issuance, approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, drew an 18 per cent oversubscription from institutional investors. The notes, which carry 270-day and 360-day tenors, are supported by ratings from Global Credit Rating Company and DataPro.

Company officials said the funds will be channelled into enlarging processing capacity for cashew, soybean, cocoa, and sesame, as well as strengthening supply-chain infrastructure linking smallholder farmers to export markets. The proceeds will also support working capital requirements.

Country Head of Valency Agro Nigeria Limited, Trilochan Ojha, said the transaction reflects sustained investor confidence. “The successful N13 billion issuance marks a defining moment for Valency Agro Nigeria. It reaffirms the trust that institutional investors have in our vision to build a stronger, globally competitive agricultural value chain from Nigeria. Our goal is clear: to create sustainable value for all stakeholders, farmers, employees, investors, and communities,” he said.

CFO Africa, Valency Agro Nigeria Limited, Amit Bose, noted the market response to the notes. “The 18 percent oversubscription of our Series 13 and 14 Commercial Paper is a strong endorsement of Valency Agro Nigeria’s financial strength, governance, and disciplined capital management. Importantly, the proceeds will enhance our working capital to meet the rising export demand.

This positions Valency for continued growth while delivering measurable impact across the agricultural ecosystem,” he said.

Managing Director of FirstCap Ltd, Ukandu Ukandu, described the issuance as a continuation of the company’s strategic posture. “Valency continues to exemplify resilience and strategic excellence in the Nigerian capital markets. Their consistent performance and forward-looking approach make them a standout player in the industry.

At FirstCap, we are proud to be a trusted partner in their growth journey, and we remain committed to supporting their ambitious vision,” he said.

Valency Agro has in recent years expanded its footprint through a supply-chain complex in Ibadan, preparatory work for a processing plant in Oyo State, and the launch of an industrial park intended to improve agro-export capacity.

The company’s operations are supported by global partnerships and certification schemes aimed at improving access to international markets.

The latest capital raise reinforces the company’s intention to deepen its agricultural investments and broaden its participation in export-focused value chains.