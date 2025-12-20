VC hails Midas Interiors, Nwanegbu, over commissioning of sanitary facility

The Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Folasade Ogunsola, has commended Midas Interiors Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, Mabel Nwanegbu, for their contribution to campus infrastructure through the delivery of a newly upgraded male sanitary facility at the Department of Chemical Engineering.

The modern facility, designed and executed by Midas Interiors Limited, replaces an outdated structure and introduces improved hygiene standards, contemporary fittings and enhanced functionality for students and staff within the department.

Speaking at the commissioning, Professor Ogunsola stressed that the quality of learning environments plays a vital role in shaping students’ values, behaviour and academic excellence. She noted that institutions committed to producing well-rounded graduates must also invest in spaces that reflect dignity, discipline and excellence, while expressing appreciation for the commitment shown by the firm under the leadership of Mabel Nwanegbu.

In her remarks, Chief Executive Officer, Midas Interiors Limited, described the project as a purposeful intervention aimed at supporting education and student wellbeing.

She explained that UNILAG’s recognition as Nigeria’s top-ranked university by the Times Higher Education World University Ranking inspired the company to contribute meaningfully to the institution’s development. She also expressed interest in future collaborations that would further enhance the university’s infrastructure.

With over a decade of experience in interior design, construction and bespoke space transformation, Midas Interiors Limited has delivered projects across corporate, residential, hospitality and institutional sectors, earning a reputation for blending functionality with modern aesthetics.

Professor Ogunsola added that the university remains open to partnerships that promote improved learning environments and sustainable development, in line with UNILAG’s vision of excellence in teaching, research and service to humanity.

Students and staff of the Chemical Engineering Department have welcomed the upgraded facility, describing it as a significant improvement that enhances hygiene, comfort and morale on campus.

The project adds to the growing portfolio of Midas Interiors Limited, reinforcing the role of thoughtful design in supporting education and community development.