VFD Group redeems N12.8b CP, strengthens liquidity position

VFD Group Plc has reinforced its financial strength with the successful redemption of its N12.83 billion Series 5 Commercial Paper (CP), executed in full on its maturity date of November 14, 2025.

The repayment, carried out under the company’s N20 billion Commercial Paper Programme, underscored its strong liquidity profile and commitment to maintaining a disciplined balance sheet despite current volatility in the domestic fixed-income market.

The settlement of the Series 5 issuance marks a significant deleveraging move for the Principal Investment firm, demonstrating its ability to generate sufficient internal liquidity to meet its financial obligations promptly.

The redemption further strengthens the company’s creditworthiness and affirms investor confidence at a time when its N50 billion Rights Issue remains open.

The ongoing offer, consisting of five billion ordinary shares priced at N10 each, has continued to attract considerable investor interest ahead of its November 24, 2025, closing date.

Since debuting in the commercial paper market in July 2023, VFD Group has raised and redeemed a cumulative N33.4 billion across multiple issuances, establishing a consistent track record that positions it as one of the most reliable short-term debt issuers in Nigeria.

The latest redemption also confirms the Group’s record of five consecutive, timely maturity settlements since launching its CP Programme in 2022, demonstrating its capacity to deploy short-term financing efficiently and meet obligations with precision.

Executive Director of Finance & Investor Relations, Folajimi Adeleye, said the flawless redemption of the Series 5 paper serves as strong evidence of VFD Group’s liquidity strength and unwavering financial discipline.

He explained that the settlement significantly reduces the company’s short-term debt exposure, improving its funding structure at a time when many issuers face pressure from rising yields and tightening liquidity.

Adeleye said the Group’s consistent performance has set it apart within the fixed-income landscape, reinforcing its reputation as a premium issuer capable of navigating challenging market conditions.

He added that the redemption also provides reassurance to existing shareholders and prospective participants in the Rights Issue, demonstrating the Group’s commitment to maintaining an efficient capital structure and sustaining resilience despite market uncertainties.

The company says the redemption supports a broader strategic objective of preparing the balance sheet for long-term growth and operational expansion.

With improved liquidity and new capital expected from the Rights Issue, VFD Group plans to accelerate several strategic initiatives, including the scaling of its Bvndle Loyalty Platform and other mission-critical projects.

Management believes these efforts will further strengthen the company’s position as a leading player in Africa’s investment and financial services ecosystem.