WARIF hosts 7th ‘No Tolerance’ march in 13 cities

The 7th Global WARIF No Tolerance March took place on Saturday, December 6, in commemoration of the UN 16 Days of Activism. This year’s theme, “UNiTE to End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls,” was brought to life through the powerful collective action of more than 8,000 participants across three continents. Their involvement underscored a strong, unified message of solidarity and a steadfast commitment to ending violence against women and girls (VAWG) globally.

This year marked a significant milestone for the WARIF No Tolerance global awareness campaign against gender -based violence (GBV), with marches held in 13 cities across Africa in Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan in Nigeria; Accra, Ghana and Nairobi, Kenya , London , Paris and Frankfurt also held Marches across Europe and in North America; participating cities included New York , Atlanta , Houston and Washington DC. Each city brought together communities, with leaders, advocates, stakeholders, families and survivors all united in their mission to raise awareness and declare No Tolerance for gender-based violence.

Dr Kemi DaSilva Ibru, Founder of WARIF, emphasised the significance of this global call, stating “the ripple effects have been profound. First, we’ve seen an extraordinary shift in awareness. People and communities in various cities who once felt disconnected from the issue now recognize that gender -based violence is not one community’s problem or even one continent but it is a global crisis that demands collective action ”.

She went on to state that “the March has empowered more individuals and communities, especially young people , to take a stand and speak up. Survivors have found courage in seeing others rally for them. Communities have begun difficult conversations that were once avoided. And organizations around the world have reached out to collaborate, sharing resources, and building stronger networks of support ”.

In Lagos, the No Tolerance March took place across the iconic Lekki -Ikoyi Link Bridge and was flagged off by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter, who highlighted the “The power of us walking across that bridge, closing it down to traffic, really makes a difference”.

Also in attendance was the First Lady of Lagos State, H.E. Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, a long -standing friend of WARIF, the First Lady of Ogun State, H.E. Mrs Bamidele Abiodun and representatives of various government agencies, and various supportive communities of friends and allies of the organisation. The NO Tolerance March in ABUJA was in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Women’s Affairs, Hajiya Ireti Heebah Kingibe, UN Women, Medicaid and various CSOs. The March was flagged off by Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu , CEO Medicaid Foundation , and Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman -Ibrahim, Federal Minister of Women’s Affairs.

The coalition of partners, totally about 25 different groups, marched in unison towards Old parade Ground with over 5,000 in attendance . The International Youth Development Foundation, represented by the founder, Mr Rabiu Hassan Lawal , and the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities , led by MrAbdullahi A. Usman , were also present at the march.

In Accra , Ghana , the WARIF No Tolerance , in partnership with Springboard Road Show Foundation, founded by Comfort Ocran, had several groups of women and religious organizations march across the Legon Botanical Gardens. Ms Ocran states that “Today’s march reminds us that safety is a right. We must build protective systems that restore safety, affirm survivors’ rights, and make justice real in their everyday lives ”.

In Nairobi, Kenya , Ms Ohi hosted 15 individuals to stand against violence and say no to sexual abuse and rape. In London , UK, Mr Romarho Ibru, Sarien Ibru and Bella Anenih hosted a large group of dynamic young WARIF ambassadors. Blessing Adesiyan led the charge at the WARIF NO Tolerance March in Paris, France at Les Bulles De Paris, and in Houston, USA Sarah Adeyeye hosted the March across the Sugarland Memorial Park.

Proceeds from the WARIF No Tolerance Marches directly support funding essential post -incident services such as forensic medical care, psychosocial counselling, and social welfare support for survivors of rape and sexual violence.

The success of this year’s No Tolerance March was made possible through the generous support of corporate sponsors and partners in various cities . In Lagos, we thank Access Bank, Arami, ALARA, Chevron Corporation, House on the Rock, IFC, May & Baker, Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Med Plus, Mom & I, Nigeria Exchange Group (NGX), NNPC, Reddington Hospital, SAPETRO, Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA), Templars Law Firm, the United Nations, Unity Hill Church, and Womenovate.

In Abuja, we thank the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the U N Women, and the International Youth Development Foundation. We also acknowledge our media partners —Beat FM, BellaNaija, Global Citizen, Lagos Talks, Leading Ladies, News Central Africa, Nigeria Info, Punch, The Guardian, NAN, This Day Style, Women International, Women Radio, and Wazobia —for amplifying the No

Tolerance message globally.

The WARIF No Tolerance March is an annual global awareness initiative and a rapidly growing movement advocating for an end to violence against women and girls. WARIF urges individuals, communities, and organizations worldwide to continue standing in solidarity with the Foundation—to raise awareness, support survivors, and work collectively toward ending gender -based violence .