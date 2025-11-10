We will pursue humanitarian response not as charity but as right, says minister

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro, has stated that he will approach a humanitarian response not as charity but as a right and a duty of government.

Doro added that he aims to establish a ministry that listens, responds, and acts with transparency, accountability, and tangible impact.

He expressed this during his visit yesterday to the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau State Council in Jos.

He explained that his vision for the ministry is clear and straightforward: to turn hope into reality for the people, especially the poor, displaced, vulnerable, and marginalised.

NUJ Chairman, Mrs. Ayuku Pwaspo, expressed her appreciation for the minister’s visit. She informed him that many internally displaced persons due to insecurity are still yet to return to their ancestral homes.

Pwaspo urged the minister to impress upon the federal and state governments the importance of returning displaced persons to live their normal lives.

Millions of Nigerians, according to her, are living in poverty. She urged the minister to ensure that both poor Nigerians and youth are lifted out of poverty.

According to him, every intervention must result in food on the table, roofs over heads, children attending school, and livelihoods being restored.

“In the coming months, we will strengthen social protection systems, expand access to poverty alleviation programmes and ensure that humanitarian support reaches people where they are not just where cameras go.

“We will work with state governments, local communities, development partners, traditional institutions and faith-based organisations to build a seamless humanitarian network in Nigeria”, he added.

Plateau, he said, with its diverse communities and resilient people, will serve as a model state for inclusive humanitarian action, where every displaced person is accounted for, every vulnerable household is supported, and every youth has access to skills and opportunity.

“We will run an open ministry – one that welcomes scrutiny, values collaboration and prioritises people over politics. Plateau journalists and civil society will play a crucial role, as we believe accountability begins with conversation and progress thrives on partnership”, he pointed out.

“To my brothers and sisters of Plateau, I say this: this appointment is not mine alone-it is ours. Together, we will demonstrate that Plateau can lead the way in humanitarian leadership, social inclusion and compassionate governance. Let us turn our pain into purpose and our diversity into strength”, he stressed.

I stand before you today not as one who knows it all, but as one ready to listen, to learn and to serve. With God’s help and your support, we will deliver a ministry that restores dignity, rebuilds communities and renews hope. Thank you, and may God bless Plateau State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.