WEF 2026: FG establishes Nigeria House Davos to showcase reforms, attract investment

The Federal Government has announced the establishment of Nigeria House Davos ahead of the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026, scheduled to hold from January 19 to 23, 2026, in Davos, Switzerland.

In a statement issued on Friday, Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Presidential Villa, said the initiative marks Nigeria’s first official National House on the Davos Promenade and represents a strategic platform to project the country’s economic reforms, investment readiness, institutional capacity and cultural identity on the global stage.

According to the statement, Nigeria House Davos is designed to strengthen foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, deepen strategic partnerships and advance Nigeria’s global economic positioning in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The initiative is being implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework involving key ministries, including the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the private sector.

Eviola & Co Integrated Services Ltd is serving as the lead coordinating and executing organisation, working in consortium with Lex-Con Advisory Services Ltd and UFAM Services Nigeria Ltd, alongside international technical and delivery partners.

The structure combines public-sector leadership with private-sector execution expertise to ensure credible, professional and impactful national representation.

Nigeria House Davos will serve as a sovereign convening platform for ministerial engagements, high-level roundtables, policy dialogues, investment meetings, cultural diplomacy and strategic bilateral discussions.

Its five-day programme will focus on key thematic areas, including solid minerals and mining value chains; trade infrastructure and agriculture; climate investment, energy and environmental sustainability; digital trade and technology; the creative economy and cultural exports; as well as cross-sector convergence.

Issues of finance, legislation, investment security and investor assurance will be integrated across all sessions.

For decades, leading nations and global corporations have utilised Davos Houses as instruments of soft power, economic diplomacy and global influence. With the establishment of Nigeria House Davos, Nigeria joins this group, presenting its narrative from its own perspective, engaging global decision-makers directly and positioning itself as a reform-driven economy open to partnership and investment.

The Presidency has encouraged strategic participation by key public institutions, the private sector, development finance institutions and international partners to ensure that Nigeria’s debut presence on the Davos Promenade is unified, dignified and impactful.

Nigeria House Davos, the government said, reflects the country’s confidence, ambition and readiness to engage the world, projecting Nigeria’s story with clarity, credibility and purpose.