We’ll make Housing Council focal point to reposition built environment’

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr Shuaib Belgore, has said that the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development will be a focal point providing a strategic platform for aligning federal and state policies to reposition the built environment.

Belgore, who spoke in Abuja ahead of the annual meeting of the National Council on Lands, scheduled to hold in Ilorin, Kwara State, beginning on 19th January 2026, said that the meeting is aimed at accelerating reforms in the housing and urban development sector.

According to him, “The National Council Meeting remains a critical avenue for strengthening intergovernmental collaboration, reviewing sectoral policies, and evolving practical solutions that will fast-track the delivery of affordable housing and sustainable urban development across the country.”

The Permanent Secretary explained that the housing council meeting, which is the 14th in the series, will be held under the theme: “Achieving Housing Delivery and Sustainable Cities Through Effective Land Management, Urban Renewal, Promotion of Local Building Materials, and Public-Private Partnership in Nigeria.”

He noted that the meeting is a statutory forum for policy harmonisation between the Federal and State Governments, bringing together relevant stakeholders in the built environment to brainstorm, deliberate, share ideas and proffer solutions on policy and regulatory matters in order to move the sector forward.

“Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, will deliberate on critical issues bordering on effective land management, housing delivery, urban renewal, promotion of local building materials, and the expansion of public-private partnerships as drivers of sustainable and inclusive cities.”

“The Executive Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, will host and is expected to serve as the Special Guest of Honour at the meeting, which will take place at the Kwara Innovation Hub, Ahmadu Bello Way, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State.”

Participants at the meeting include states’ Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Directors in charge of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Executives of Housing Corporations, Surveyor-Generals, professional bodies, and other key stakeholders in the built environment sector.