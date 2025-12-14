We’ll resolve indiscriminate dumping of refuse in Ibadan soon, Makinde vows

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured people of the state that the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the Ibadan metropolis will soon become a thing of the past.

Makinde gave the assurance on Saturday while speaking at the wedding ceremony of Moyosore Ayorinde, a daughter of the Chairman, Oyo State Advisory Council, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, and Oladipo Michael Sadipe, son of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Tolu Sadipe, held at The Cathedral of St James the Great, Oke-Bola, Ibadan.

The governor revealed that his administration has been dealing with the challenge of indiscriminate refuse dumping since its inception, assuring residents of the state that a lasting solution to address the menace would be proffered soon.

While congratulating the couple and their parents, the governor described their togetherness as proof that politics is a game, advising supporters not to die for any politician.

Governor Makinde said, “Mr and Mrs Sadipe, you have started on a very good and positive note, because you are not talking about different culture or coming from different cultural backgrounds. You are from almost the same type of family background.

“Honourable Sadipe is of the APC. Chief Bolaji Ayorinde is of the PDP. So, for those of you that will kill for us politicians, this is an example that you should not kill yourself.

“Politics is a game, but governance is not a game. Governance is serious business, and that is why I will use this opportunity to apologise to all of you. Passing through Ibadan, you will see a lot of waste all over. It is a problem we have been dealing with. It has taken me six years and it has still not been solved, but I promise you that the problem will be solved and be solved for good.

“So, there is no cultural difference to start with. You can understand yourselves. If you speak the same language, miscommunication will not occur. But like I always advise, where the problem comes from is… Michael, you have your trajectory in life. You’re thinking, okay, my train is going in this direction. I need a helper. So, I will get somebody who will join me, and we will go in that direction. The answer is no.

“She also has aspirations and things she wants to achieve in life. But you are together now. So, that single train will now recalibrate and take a median course. Your interests and her interests will come together, and then there will be no issue.”

In his sermon at the solemnisation, the Bishop of the Ibadan Anglican Diocese in Nigeria, The Most Revd Joseph Akinfenwa, lauded Governor Makinde for his uncommon style of leadership and good works, which have distinguished him from his predecessors, stressing that his legacies will last long in the state.

He also charged the newlywed couple to love and forgive each other, adding that forgiveness helps in building a godly home.

The event had in attendance a former governor of Ondo State, Chief Segun Mimiko; Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; wife of a former governor of Oyo State, Ambassador (Mrs) Florence Ajimobi; Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN), Chief Niyi Akintola; the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Olumide Akpata; and the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, among others.

On the governor’s entourage were the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Adeniyi; Senior Executive Assistant (General Duties), Chief Bayo Lawal; Director-General, Oyo State Bureau of Public Procurement, Ms Tara Adefowope; Co-Chairman, Elders Council, Elder Wole Oyelese; Executive Assistant to the Governor on Administration and General Services, Rev’d Idowu Ogedengbe; commissioners and other top government functionaries.