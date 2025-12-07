What we know about ‘failed’ Benin coup

For the past three years, there have been numerous reports of coups across West African countries. On Sunday, the Republic of Benin joined the list of West African countries to experience a coup in recent times.

According to the French Embassy, there were gunshots at Camp Guezo near the Talon’s official residence in the country’s economic capital. The embassy cautioned its citizens in the West African country, advising them to stay safe amid the chaos.

Who led the coup?

The troops, about eight of them, who led the coup identified themselves as members of the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR). They were led by Lieutenant-Colonel Pascal Tigri, who appeared on the country’s national television to announce the coup.

“The army solemnly commits to give the Beninese people the hope of a truly new era, where fraternity, justice and work prevail,” one of the soldiers said.

Was the coup successful?

At first, there were reports which insinuated that the coup was successful, but the country’s Foreign Minister, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, told Reuters that it was a failed coup.

“There is an attempt, but the situation is under control. Now it’s a small group of military. A large part of the army is still loyalist, and we are taking over the situation,” said Bakari.

Corroborating Bakari’s statements, the country’s Presidency revealed that the coup plotters were only controlling the country’s national television.

“This is a small group of people who only control the television. The regular army is regaining control. The city and the country are completely secure,” the Presidency told AFP.

More coups in Africa

There are around 7 African countries experiencing military rule or juntas, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Guinea, Sudan, Gabon, Madagascar, and Guinea-Bissau, marking a significant trend of coups in the continent.

The most recent successful coup in the region occurred in Guinea-Bissau, which has experienced no fewer than nine coups since gaining independence in 1974.

On November 26, military officers announced they had overthrown President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and arrested him. According to the BBC, the country’s military condemned the use of the word “coup” in describing the scenario.

The controversy surrounding the coup has earned it the moniker, a fake coup, as the Prime Minister of Senegal, Ousmane Sonko, and former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan opine that the ousted president orchestrated the coup.

The Gabonese military also toppled the country’s former president, Ali Bongo Ondimba. Niger also experienced a coup that year. Burkina Faso experienced two coups in 2022. Malian military also seized power in 2020.