Why Nigerian Christians must celebrate 2025 Christmas in sober mood – Bishop

As the 2025 Christmas celebration draws nearer, the Acting Nuncio of the World Bishops Council in Africa, Bishop Seun Adeoye, has called on Christians in Nigeria to quietly celebrate this year’s Yuletide.

This, he said, should be done “in memories of thousands of souls murdered in the country by bandits and terrorists and in sympathies with thousands of others who are still held in their captivities and being tortured day and night.”

Adeoye, who is the founder of Sufficient Grace and Truth International Ministries and the International Communications Director of Worldwide Anglican Church, in a statement in Osogbo on Tuesday, urged Christians to fervently pray for their persecutors for changes of heart.

“If Christ is here today, would he ask for the heads of his enemies? No, he will rather chose to pray for them, and urge them to repent their devilish atrocities,” he said.

On the political situation in the country, Bishop Adeoye stated, “I strongly perceived that there will be changes in the nation’s political landscape with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu eyeing to become Nigeria’s first life president.”

According to him, Tinubu’s present moves are far beyond 2027 tactics, alleging that the “clandestine moves are attempts to alter the rules of the game and make one man a life president.”

“These plans are bigger than a second-term move; it is a lifetime hidden agenda. We see the signs every day and let those who have ears listen carefully,” he maintained.

He stated that “with the oppositions hammered and broken, the judiciary and the legislative now on their knees and key institutions such as the military and the paramilitary forces and the electoral umpire are under firm control. What else will stop this move?

“Where are the so called activists? They are muted and already thrown under the bridge.

“Soon, propagandists will fully be mobilized and empowered. They will tell us examples of two countries that are stable, powerful and fully developed. They will tell you China and Russia are modern societies whose leaders are not being changed often.

“Spiritualists and marabouts are really here to declare the “voices of the gods” that only one man has the mandate forever.

“Tribal lords and bootlickers will emerge like locusts from the east. They are going to tag those who refused to support “this move” as the enemies of the nation. Everyone must fall in line because no one has ever done what this one man did,” he stated.

The cleric warned that whosoever is involved in any plan that can lead to the disintegration of the country should henceforth stop it, while noting that nothing is secret before the Almighty.

Adeoye urged President Tinubu to bury such a dream, saying it portends danger for the existence of Nigeria.