Why northern leaders should support Yakubu’s ambassadorial nomination – NSCI

The Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative (NSCI) has urged political leaders and key influencers from the northern region to rally behind the ambassadorial nomination of former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

The group said the development represents an opportunity for the North to strengthen its presence in strategic national assignments.

Professor Yakubu is one of 35 nominees recently forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for legislative screening and confirmation. His nomination has generated mixed reactions in some quarters, with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar reportedly expressing reservations based on Yakubu’s role in the 2023 general elections.

However, the NSCI, in a statement signed by its Convener, Yerima Shettima, said the concerns raised were unnecessary and could distract from the broader interests of the region. Shettima emphasised that Yakubu has served Nigeria in several high-level positions with a record of professionalism and should be supported to continue contributing to national development.

He explained that the former INEC Chairman’s nomination aligns with the administration’s drive to appoint competent and experienced Nigerians who can represent the country effectively at the global level. According to him, the North stands to benefit when its qualified citizens are recognised and placed in positions where they can further showcase their capabilities.

“We urge all Northern leaders, stakeholders and opinion moulders to support initiatives that promote the progress of our region. This nomination should be seen as a collective gain for the North and not an issue for division or controversy.”

The NSCI noted that throughout his public service career — from his leadership at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to his two-term tenure at INEC — Professor Yakubu was never found wanting in the discharge of his responsibilities. His experience, the group said, remains valuable to the nation, particularly in the area of governance and international relations.

Shettima added that there is a need for unity of purpose among political figures in the North, stressing that public commentary should reflect maturity, responsibility and a shared commitment to development. He urged stakeholders to focus on pressing socio-economic challenges in the region rather than disagreements that could undermine progress.

The NSCI expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for considering qualified northerners for ambassadorial posts and other leadership roles. The group called for continuous cooperation to ensure appointments that strengthen national cohesion and improve the region’s contributions to Nigeria’s growth.