Why we won’t commemorate Ken Saro-Wiwa, other fallen heroes — Ogoni group

The Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI) has announced that it will not hold any public activities to mark November 10 — the anniversary of the execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other environmental activists — citing threats and security concerns.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the President/CEO of the organisation, Dr. Fabeke Douglas, said the decision follows multiple threat messages and intelligence suggesting a planned attack similar to an earlier incident two months ago, when over 1,000 people gathered for prayers involving security personnel from the Bori Division.

Fabeke described the previous attack as “heinous” and “unprecedented,” noting that the gathering was meant to honour the memory of the innocent activists and pray for God’s intervention in Ogoniland and the Niger Delta.

“Many have asked about the events we are organising to commemorate this day. We wish to inform the public that we will not observe the day except to share the ideology of Ken Saro-Wiwa and other fallen heroes with a few important diplomatic leaders outside Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the tragic events remain fresh in the minds of the group’s members, saying they are awaiting a police report on the attempted attack, which, “but for divine intervention, would have resulted in loss of lives.”

Fabeke claimed that a personal inquiry revealed that several individuals, including some he previously held in high regard, were involved.

He alleged that the incidents leading to the “manipulated judgment” against Saro-Wiwa and his colleagues were part of a high-level conspiracy involving “evil conspirators from Ogoni” working with groups interested only in exploiting the region’s resources.

He urged members of the Ogoni Liberation Initiative to remain calm, announcing that the organisation would not hold any public events until it receives answers regarding the attack of September 27, 2025.

“We advise all members to continue praying and trusting in God for unexpected answers that will guarantee sustainable freedom and a better society. We have withdrawn from participating in public gatherings related to Ogoni issues until this matter is properly addressed,” he stated.

Fabeke expressed worry that many young people have been “unknowingly recruited into this evil circle,” lured by short-term benefits that jeopardise their future. He prayed that “God will open their eyes and have mercy upon them.”

“Freedom will ultimately prevail, and judgment will be served. God’s judgment and freedom are intertwined. Remain calm, look unto God for divine intervention, and uphold righteousness, for the day of judgment draws near,” he added.