Why we’re introducing digital innovations in banking system — First Bank CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of First Bank, Olusegun Alebiosu, has said that digital innovations introduced by the bank in the system were to make things more flexible for customers.

He said innovations were meant to foster flexibility and serve as a step toward redefining how banking connects with education, technology, and the whole community.

The CEO, who spoke at the commissioning of the FirstBank Digital Xperience Centre at the University of Benin, Benin City, assured that the bank’s digital innovations would not lead to job losses.

According to him, the partnership with UNIBEN led to the creation of a hub where students, faculty and community members could access FirstBank’s digital world.

He noted the centre provides an elevated banking experience with speed and ease, designed to put the customer in control.

While describing the Digital Xperience Centre as “virtually everything you see in a banking hall and the same service,” the CEO stressed: “This digital experience centre set up by First Bank is to take banking to the next step. You can do everything from account opening, change of phone number, change of email, make complaints and all others, cash withdrawal, and account statement. You can deposit money into your account.

“It will not lead to any loss of jobs. More and more people are accessing banking services, but banking platforms are not expanding as fast.

“This digital experience is to complement a branch, instead of having crowds in a banking hall and frustration and complaints. People can come in here. And it is for flexibility. The banking hall can close at 4 pm, but this one is a 24-hour operation. Students who have examinations do not have to worry. They can come here at any time. They can be here at midnight. It is convenient and flexible.

“Our DXCs operate round-the-clock, including weekends, providing the convenience you need to bank anytime in just a few minutes

“It embodies our commitment to Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) principles as it promotes financial inclusion, fosters digital literacy, and uses sustainable technology to empower underserved communities.”

Vice Chancellor of UNIBEN, Professor Edoba Omoregie, said the institution was pleased with the centre.

Prof. Omoregie said, “We are excited and grateful to the bank. It is going to expand the scope of our staff and faculty. It will make our operations better. Ours is a big University, and the University is pleased with the bank for bringing it here.”